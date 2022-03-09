Norwalk Hospital awarded; Art Space exhibit; Norwalk chiropractor honored

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Norwalk Hospital recognized with ‘America’s 100 Best’ classification

recognized with ‘America’s 100 Best’ classification Art Space debuts ‘most ambitious show to date’

debuts ‘most ambitious show to date’ Norwalk chiropractor named 2022 Humanitarian of the Year

Norwalk Hospital declared in ‘top 5%’

Norwalk Hospital has received an “America’s 100 Best Hospitals” award from national healthcare information service Healthgrades, according to a news release. Healthgrades’ judging is said to be based on “clinical quality outcomes for 31 conditions and procedures at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.” No other Fairfield County hospital was on the 100 Best list.

Healthgrades also bestowed the following awards upon Norwalk Hospital:

America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award™ — 2022, 2021, 2020: Top five percent in the nation for consistently delivering clinical quality.

America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care Award™ — 2022: Superior clinical outcomes in the care and treatment of stroke. Learn more about stroke services.

Critical Care Excellence Award™ — 2022: Superior clinical outcomes in treating pulmonary embolism, respiratory system failure, sepsis and diabetic emergencies. Learn more about critical care services .

. Neurosciences Excellence Award™ — 2022: Superior clinical outcomes in stroke care and cranial neurosurgery. Learn more about neurosurgery through the Neuroscience Institute .

. Pulmonary Care Excellence Award™ — 2022, 2021: Superior clinical outcomes in treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and pneumonia. Learn more about pulmonary care .

. Stroke Care Excellence Award™ — 2021, 2020: Superior clinical outcomes in the care and treatment of stroke.

America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Pulmonary Care Award™ — 2020: Superior clinical outcomes in treating COPD and pneumonia.

Norwalk Hospital President Peter R. Cordeau said, “I am very proud of everyone at Norwalk Hospital for their ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality care for patients. Congratulations to our exceptional, caring clinical and administration staff who come to work every day devoted to making our patients and their families’ lives better.”

The hospital’s website is Norwalk Hospital | Nuvance Health.

Art Space

Sculptures and tableaux comprised of found objects can be viewed in “Collecting, Indexing and Reshaping” at the Norwalk Art Space from Thursday March 17 until Thursday April 28, according to a news release. The exhibit will be the Art Space’s most ambitious show to date, according to its curator Korry Fellow/Norwalk Community College Studio Arts Chair Joseph Fucigna. Fucigna, a multimedia artist who has taught at NCC for more than 30 years, will combine works by Chris Durante (20-year NCC drawing teacher), Margaret Rleke (Connecticut Commission on the Arts awardee), Beau Bardos (Norwalk-based artist/filmaker), Francisco Mandujano (Art Space resident seen on YouTube), and Vincent Dion (exhibited at Aldrich, Barnum and Stamford Museums).

Planned add-on events include

Opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m., Thursday March 17, featuring comedienne Michelle Lee and Latin jazz band Sculptet.

from 6 to 9 p.m., Thursday March 17, featuring comedienne Michelle Lee and Latin jazz band Sculptet. Artists talk from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday March 27.

from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday March 27. “Introduction to Abstraction” workshop for high school students from noon until 3 p.m. on Saturday April 9. Materials will be on hand.

The Norwalk Art Space and Art Space Café are located at 455 West Ave. Hours are 8 a,m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It is handicap accessible, with a ramp and an elevator. There is onsite parking, plus an overflow lot across the street at 370 West Ave., and the back lot at Mathews Park at 295 West Ave. Admission is always free! Their phone is (203) 252-2840, email [email protected], website [email protected].

Overland honored

Norwalk chiropractor Keith Overland, D.C. is named 2022 Humanitarian of the Year by the American Chiropractic Association (ACA). A past ACA president who has practiced in Norwalk for 40 years, Overland chairs the ACA’s legislative committee, also serving on its media response team and PAC. A news release said that the U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Team, the U.S. Olympic Training Center, the World Games in Taiwan and Germany, and the New York Mets, have benefitted from his expertise.

“The Chiropractic profession is dedicated to improving patients with a drug-free, natural approach to health care, which is something I have spent my career explaining to policy makers, other medical providers, the media, and demonstrating to my patients,” he is quoted as saying. “The only way we truly will advance our message in a meaningful way and increase access to our life-changing care is to come together as a profession and use our collective, unified voice to advocate and educate. I am so proud to have my work to achieve this goal recognized by friends and colleagues.”

Dr. Overland’s alma mater is New York Chiropractic College (now Northeast College of Health Sciences) in Seneca Falls, NY.

Headquartered in Arlington VA, the ACA is said to be America’s largest professional chiropractic organization. Their site is www.acatoday.org.