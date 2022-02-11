Norwalk Hospital; HIV testing; art exhibit

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Norwalk Hospital gets new accreditation

Free HIV tests

Rockwell exhibit at Artspace

Norwalk Hospital radiation facility honored

Radiation therapy patients at Norwalk Hospital get ultimate quality and safety, according to a peer review group of board-certified radiation oncologists and medical physicists at the American College of Radiology (ACR). ACR has given the Norwalk facility its initial American College of Radiology (ACR) accreditation, according to a news release.

The hospital was said to be judged for “patient care and treatment, patient safety, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control and assurance procedures.” ACR has 700 accredited sites and 30 years of accreditation experience.

Norwalk Hospital Chief Radiation Therapist Kathy Connor said, “Our team works tirelessly to provide accurate and effective radiation therapy for our patients in a comfortable and welcoming setting. I was thrilled that our radiation oncology program earned ACR accreditation, because it reflects everyone’s dedication to our patients.”

The hospital’s radiation oncology head Dr. Philip Gilbo said, “Our patients can trust that they are receiving appropriate and safe treatments and the latest radiation therapy at Norwalk Hospital’s Whittingham Cancer Center. I am grateful for our team’s commitment and expertise that has built an excellent program and made achieving ACR accreditation possible.”

Info about the hospital and its parent Nuvance Health is at nuvancehealth.org. Phone is (800) 421-1220.

HIV testing

Free HIV tests will be available in Norwalk on Valentine’s Day, Monday Feb. 14, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Norwalk Health Department, located at 137 East Avenue. No appointment is needed, and results can be had in less than 20 minutes according to a news release.

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus), which is typically transmitted by sexual contact or by shared drug injection equipment, weakens your immune system by killing your disease-fighting cells. Almost half of new HIV infections are transmitted by people who don’t know that they have HIV, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). So it’s important to be tested. Everyone between age 13 and 64 should be tested at least once according to the CDC, and if you have specific risk factors, an annual test is recommended.

While there’s currently no known cure for HIV, therapy can suppress the virus to a point where it can’t be transmitted to others.

More info is at:

Art Space

Art quilts and original book illustrations by Lizzy Rockwell and her friends and family are being exhibited at the Norwalk Art Space, located at 455 West Avenue, through Thursday March 10 according to a news release. Rockwell’s visual narratives are said to provoke discussions of emotions and personal wellness.

Quilts by Rockwell’s intergenerational group “Peace By Piece” have been loaned to the Art Space by Stepping Stones Museum for Children, Norwalk Community College, Norwalk Public Library, Newfield Branch Library, Adam J. Lewis Academy, and Kate Scully.

Rockwell and her friends will be in conversation on Saturday Feb. 26 from 1 until 3 p.m., moderated by Cultural Alliance of Fairfield County member David Green. The artist will also preside over a free paper quilt design/hand stitching/fabric art drawing workshop plus a quilting bee for ages 8 and up on Saturday Feb. 26 from noon until 2 p.m.

Art Space admission is always free, and the building is handicap accessible.