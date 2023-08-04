Norwalk Hospital stroke center wins award

Members of the Norwalk Hospital stroke team during Stroke Month in May. (Norwalk Hospital)

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Hospital recently won a “Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus” award, and was named to the Stroke Elite Honor Roll and Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.



Stroke, a leading cause of death and a major cause of serious adult disability, happens when a blood clot blocks the brain’s oxygen supply. The blockage requires fast and accurate diagnosis and treatment. Observing proven guidelines, Norwalk Hospital’s endovascular neurosurgeons use the latest technology to direct a catheter into the brain, remove the clot, and restore blood flow.



Norwalk Hospital Neurology Section Chief and Stroke Director Daryl Story, M.D. said, “Norwalk Hospital has been a stroke center for more than 20 years. I am proud to work with a team that still strives to innovate and improve stroke care for our community. We are dedicated to advancing our skills, technology and processes for stroke care, which is demonstrated by the latest American Heart Association recognition.”



The hospital’s parent company Nuvance Health’s Neuroscience Institute Senior Vice President and System Chair Paul Wright, M.D. said, “At Nuvance Health, highly trained multispecialty care teams quickly identify and treat stroke to minimize a patient’s risk of permanent disability or death. I extend my deepest gratitude for their teamwork and dedication to ensure our stroke patients have the best possible outcomes.”



Nuvance Health Neuroscience Institute Vice President Aimee Derry said, “We are very proud of everyone and their commitment to rapid stroke evaluation, treatment and compassionate care for our patients. The Greater Norwalk community can count on Norwalk Hospital to continue advancing stroke care for them.”



