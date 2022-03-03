Norwalk holds vigil for Ukraine
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk sent its prayers to Ukraine with a vigil Wednesday outside City Hall.
Participants sang, held a huge Ukrainian flag and chanted “Protect Ukrainian sky,” as Russian forces besiege the country on orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Video by Harold F. Cobin at end of story
“We’re here tonight to stand in unity with our brothers and sisters in the Ukraine, to denounce the actions of Russia and Putin,” Mayor Harry Rilling said. “There’s a horrible, horrible situation there that we can’t even imagine.”