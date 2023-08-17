Norwalk Independent Party Nominates Slate of Candidates

Lisa Brinton, chair of the Independent Party in Norwalk, announces the slate of candidates at the party’s nomination convention at Silver Star Diner.

For the first time in more than 20 years, the Norwalk Independent Party Town Committee held a nomination convention on Thursday, August 17 for the November election.

“I’m proud to say that this spring we reformulated the Norwalk Independent Town Committee, and we are looking to grow,” party chair Lisa Brinton said.

The party nominated 21 candidates—17 Independents and four cross-endorsed Republicans—for 22 open offices (one candidate is running for selectman and constable).

“We are agnostic when it comes to political affiliation,” Brinton said. “We will run anybody on our line, so long as they put the city of Norwalk first and common sense policies. So we consider ourselves to be the most inclusive ballot line here in Norwalk.”

Common Council:

At-Large (5): Patricia Agadow, Anthony Scott Goodwin, Erik Vitaglione, Jo Bennett, and Richard Bonefant (cross-endorsed Republican)

District A: Trisha Massucco (cross-endorsed Republican)

District B: Donna Smirniotopoulos

District C: Carl Cooke

District D: Heather Dunn and Bryan Meek (cross-endorsed Republican)

District E: Denise Brown and Ernie DesRochers (cross-endorsed Republican)

Board of Education:

District A: Alexandrea Kemeny

District B: Rasheemah Richardson

District C: Nicole Hampton

Other City Offices:

Sheriff: Katherine Price Snedaker

Selectmen: Joseph Tamburri and David Davidson

Constable: Erik Anderson, Tysen Canevari, Joseph Tamburri, and Jeff Rollings

Four of the candidates—Smirniotopoulos, Kemeny, Hampton, and Richardson—had to file petitions to get on the ballot as the Independent Party had not run on those lines in an election before, Brinton said.

Party Platform

Brinton said that the candidates would focus on local issues that are affecting Norwalk’s quality of life.

“In a nutshell, we want smarter growth and less density. We want a more representative and professional government, and we want economic sustainability for the residents of Norwalk.” She said that there’s “a lot of zoning going on, but not a lot of planning” relating to the city’s infrastructure, the school district’s needs, and traffic issues.

Lisa Brinton speaks at the nominating convention. (Photo by Harold Corbin)

Brinton said the party advocates three main policies to promote economic sustainability: Enable fiscal transparency via public audits of major projects such as the SoNo Collection Mall, fight for the city’s fair share of school funding per the state’s Educational Cost Sharing (ECS) formula, and enforce zoning laws with an eye to landlords who exploit vulnerable tenants.

“This is about landlords cheating the system,” she said. “They destabilize neighborhoods, and they’re cheating the tax rolls.”

She emphasized that the city’s school system gets much less state funding compared to other cities like Bridgeport or New Haven.

“Norwalk has been silent, our politicians have been silent about ECS,” Brinton said. “We have to start making more noise because the school system asked for an 18% increase because of our students.”

The platform also calls for updating the charter to either require minority party representation or cap majority party representation. Brinton said that Norwalk was one of only three Connecticut municipalities lacking such a stipulation in its charter.

“I think that a lot of our issues that are going on are because we have no checks and balances going on in our government,” she said.

Brinton also said that the platform calls for stronger ethics and code of conduct language related to city government, and having a professional city manager who reports to the Common Council.

Candidate Reasons

Many of the Independent candidates said that they were running to provide checks and balances on the local government, which currently has almost all Democrats in office, and address concerns they had over the development taking place in the city.

“It’s not the growth I’m concerned with, it’s how fast the growth is happening,” Massucco said. “We need slow, steady growth that can keep up with infrastructure and our education needs … We need to make sure that families that want to buy their first home in Norwalk can afford to do so and we want to make sure that our seniors can also afford to stay in them.”

Smirniotopoulos said that she moved to Norwalk in 2012, and to South Norwalk in 2016.

Nicole Hampton, candidate for District C BOE (Photo by Harold Corbin)

“All that time, I wondered who was representing me on the Common Council—I have not felt represented in District B by anybody on the Common Council,” she said. “I think those of us who live in District B have felt depressingly underrepresented, and I intend to change that.”

She said that the Council voted to approve a new school in South Norwalk when she moved to that part of town in 2016 and she noted that construction has yet to start on one, although plans have been approved.

Hampton said that as a school board member she wants to address “poor spending decisions and declining academic standards.”

“I look forward to tackling those issues,” she said. “We have a direct funding correlation between housing and education that does exist and no one’s talking about it. So I’m really looking forward to working with all of you.”