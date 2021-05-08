Norwalk installs bike repair station at beach; Maritime Aquarium honors teachers

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Norwalk’s first bike repair station

Cannondale Bikes’ Sam Ebert will be on hand at Calf Pasture Beach from 1-3 p.m. today to demonstrate Norwalk’s newest free public convenience: the City’s first self-service bike repair station. Located near the beach’s main patio, with easy access to the Norwalk River Valley Trail, the repair station’s work platform and attached tools can accommodate minor repairs on all types of bikes, according to a press release, and is available at no charge. Face masks and social distancing will be required of demonstration attendees.

Developed via collaboration amongst the Transportation, Mobility, and Parking Department, the Bike/Walk Commission, and the Recreation and Parks Department, the facility was unveiled with a ribbon-cutting on Friday.

Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling said, “May is National Bike Month, and it was the perfect time to unveil our new bike repair station. This is the first-of-its-kind repair station on City property. Bike repair stations, especially ones with air pumps, are a helpful amenity for cyclists. Nothing is more frustrating to a bicyclist than a flat tire or loose gears. The sturdy and durable bike repair station allows a cyclist to have access to all the basic tools they would need to make repairs or adjustments and keep on riding. I am thrilled that we have been able to provide our very first repair station in time to celebrate Bike Month.”

Bike/Walk Commission Chair Nancy Rosett said, “The Bike/Walk Commission supports bicycling and walking as safe, accessible, and sustainable forms of transportation and recreation that increase the City of Norwalk’s livability and economic vitality, and improve public and environmental health. In support of that mission, we are pleased to provide this repair station for bicyclists to make minor repairs to their bicycles, including pumping up their bicycle tires.”

Maritime Aquarium invites teachers to a show

Area educators can enjoy a free 4D movie plus a free ice cream this weekend (May 7-9) at The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk in honor of National Teacher Appreciation Week, according to a press release.

Upon presenting a current school ID at the Aquarium box office, you’ll get a free ticket (a $7 value) to either BBC Earth’s “Shark: A 4D Experience,” which shows some of the world’s strangest and most mysterious shark species, or “Ice Age: No Time for Nuts 4D,” the zany escapades of a time-travelling nut-crazed saber-toothed squirrel. The two films will alternate approximately every 20 minutes in the Aquarium’s new theater. Aquarium admission isn’t required. Showing your current school ID at Sound Bites Café adjacent to the theater will get you the free ice cream.

“More than in any year, educators deserve recognition for how they have adapted to teaching during the pandemic,” said Aquarium Vice President of Education Tom Naiman. “As their educational partner, we are pleased to offer a special treat to show that we admire and appreciate all that they are doing for students and families.”

Mother’s Day Peace Stroll

A Mother’s Day Peace Stroll will commence at 1 p.m. this Sunday May 9 on the Stroffolino Bridge (next to the Maritime Aquarium), according to a press release from sponsors Wilton Quaker Meeting and World Beyond War Fairfield County. The stated goal is to gain U.S. Representative Jim Himes (D-CT)’ support for redirecting 10% of the military budget to post pandemic human needs, an action endorsed by Connecticut Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal but not by Himes.

A reading of proclamations on the bridge will precede a lively stroll through South Norwalk, stopping briefly at Old City Hall for photos and further proclamations, then returning to the bridge. Participants are urged to “bring your mother, grandmother, kids, partners, spouses, neighbors and dogs,” and festive attire is recommended.

Annual police memorial ceremony is Wednesday

A public memorial ceremony commemorating National Police Week and honoring Norwalk Police officers who died in the line of duty will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday May 12 at Norwalk Police Headquarters, according to a press release naming Sgt. Frank Stratton (1930), Off. Sherrald Gorton (1961), Sgt. Nicholas Fera (1971), and Ofc. Marco Carias (1982). Coffee and light snacks will be on hand just before and after the event.

For more info, contact Lt. Joe Dinho [email protected], (203) 854-3074.