Norwalk investigating NFD firefighter testing process

NORWALK, Conn. —An investigation is being conducted into the integrity of the latest Norwalk Fire Department testing process for new firefighters.

Director of Personnel and Labor Relations Ray Burney confirmed there were issues with the test but declined to provide details.

Burney was responding to a NancyOnNorwalk inquiry stemming from rumors of a fire department personnel shakeup.

Burney said: “there are an ongoing investigations {Sic} and administrative processes regarding the integrity of the recent testing of candidates for Firefighter positions in the City of Norwalk. Until these processes are finalized, the City will refrain from extensive comments on this matter.”

Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik said he was not aware of the city’s investigation until asked about it by Nancy On Norwalk. So far, he said, the police are not involved in it.

In May, Fire Chief Gino Gatto proposed hiring four people from a group of applicants who were currently undergoing firefighter qualification testing. The department is facing at least 13 vacancies by December 2022, he said.

The fire department’s testing have long been a topic of controversy in Norwalk, with accusations that the test was biased against minorities. In 2016, the City revamped its requirements to, in then- Personnel Director Emmet Hibson’s words, “broaden” the field of candidates and be “a lot more inclusive in the oral exam than we have been in the past.”

In May, Gatto said 63 applicants from Norwalk took the written exam, with 52 passing. Of those who passed, 49 were male and three female; 35 were white, two were African-American, nine were Hispanic and six were identified as “other.”