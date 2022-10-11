Norwalk LGBTQ bar owners allege NPD ‘mishandled’ assault

Police say arrest warrant being sought; victims failed to provide sworn statement

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police are investigating a disturbance at Troupe429, a Wall Street LGBTQ bar and performance space, a spokesperson said. The statement came after bar co-owners went public with an allegation that the “hate crime” was not being seriously pursued.

Co-owners Casey Fitzpatrick and Nicholas Ruiz were injured in the Sept. 23 incident, when they were “violently attacked in front of our bar,” Fitzpatrick said on the bar’s website. A man had come to the bar while a drag show was underway and “repeatedly harassed and made several female patrons and our staff uncomfortable.” He ordered one drink, didn’t finish it, and was “respectfully escorted outside” to maintain a safe environment.

When he wouldn’t leave the doorway, Ruiz got involved and attempted to deescalate the situation, Fitzpatrick said. Ruiz “pleaded with him to peacefully leave the area” but he “repeatedly made disparaging statements about the bar and the people inside it, and use derogatory and anti-LGBTQ words.”

Fitzpatrick continued, “Then suddenly, the suspect became violent. He punched Nicholas repeatedly, clawed at his chest, tore the cross necklace from his neck, and ripped his clothes.”

Fitzpatrick restrained him and Ruiz called 911, the account continues. “After the suspect appeared to calm down, I let him go, which is when he spun and punched me in the throat, closing my airway, and causing me to fall.”

Ruiz grabbed the man to defend Fitzpatrick, “and was repeatedly punched in the right side of his face,” Fitzpatrick continued. “His face around his eye and cheek was torn open, requiring a trip to the emergency room, and surgery of over 50 stitches across his face and eye totaling $20,000 in plastic surgery.”

Police arrived, handcuffed the man and put him into a patrol car, according to the account.

“We were told that he was taken to the hospital for a pre-existing medical condition,” Fitzpatrick wrote. “We are unclear how the Norwalk Police handled the suspect after this, but we know he was not arrested. We also believe the suspect had a previous warrant out for his arrest, from a prior assault in Connecticut from another town. He was not charged on September 23 for our assaults and was not taken into custody, and as far as we know, has faced no consequences.”

Given that it’s “nearly two and a half weeks” since the incident and no charges have been filed, “we now believe that the violent assault is being mishandled by the Norwalk Police Department and the City of Norwalk,” Fitzpatrick wrote.

“Over the past two weeks, the Norwalk Police have been given video security footage and a transcript, our medical records – and I have emailed, called and visited the Norwalk Police Station every night last week begging for updates. Over the past two weeks I have received zero updates and based on our conversations with people who were there the night of the attack, the Norwalk Police have not sought out nor spoken to any of the many eye-witnesses,” he wrote. “… As owners of Troupe429, we are thankful that our staff and patrons were unharmed. However, we are deeply broken. The psychological harm that this assault has caused is significant and we demand justice. There is no place for hateful violence in Connecticut.”

Troupe429 advertised the post Tuesday on social media, prompting an outcry.

“Get these vermin arrested and start a precedent where LGBTQ+ folk get dam peace to live their lives! So upsetting!!” One person wrote to NPD on Twitter.

“I am incredibly disheartened to hear that such a violent crime would happen in our lovely community and ashamed that the elected officials, representatives, and employees in place to protect all its citizens are not taking serious action to rectify the situation,” Alex Wolf wrote to Mayor Harry Rilling and NPD.

Monica Fitzgerald, in an email to NancyOnNorwalk, said that in her 11 years as a Norwalk resident, “I have not seen any local news that disturbed me as much as this.”

Lt. Terrance Blake, NPD spokesperson, said an arrest warrant is in process. Blake’s statement:

“Since the date of the incident, the Department has been conducting all the necessary steps within the investigative process, including obtaining video evidence from inside the bar and attempting to get sworn statements from the two victims, who did not show up for their appointments. Despite the lack of statements, the warrant was submitted and is in the review process.

“We also want to address the claim that the patron allegedly yelled anti-LGBTQ words at the Management of Troupe429 during the incident. Our Department watched several videos from the body-worn, on-the-scene body cameras, in which there was no mention of any racial, religious, ethnic, or sexual orientation (RRES) language or indication of any anti-LGBTQ motivation behind the assault. However, we ask any witnesses who may have further information to come forward to be interviewed by the Police Department during this ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have additional verbal accounts of events or knowledge of the facts relevant to this incident can contact the Department at (203) 854-3111.”

Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik, in an email to NoN, said, “We don’t comment on specifics of an ongoing investigation. But a decision was made by the supervisor to further investigate and seek an arrest warrant for the suspect.”