Norwalk Library hosts panel of experts on election security, April 28

By


Connecticut’s election safeguards will be discussed by a panel of insiders in Election Security Behind the Scenes on Sunday April 28 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Norwalk Public Library Main Branch, located at 1 Belden Ave.

The event is free and open to the public. According to a news release from sponsor The League of Women Voters of Norwalk, “Professionals who oversee voter registration, administer elections, tally the results and investigate irregularities” will participate and answer audience questions.

Panelists will include Chris Prue (Registrar of Voters, Town of Vernon, President, Registrars of Voters Association of Connecticut) and Michael Brandi (Executive Director and General Counsel of the State Elections Enforcement Commission).

Email questions to [email protected].

Rainfall caused wastewater treatment plant to hit capacity last month
Norwalk Common Council approves pilot reservation system for pickleball, tennis courts
Health Department will check your child’s vaccine status today

