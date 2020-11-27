Norwalk library offers info, hotspot

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk Public Library announcements for you:

“Understanding Medicare 2021 changes and updates” 1-2 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 2

Presented by Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company, this program will review changes for 2021, explain the difference between Traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage, and answer questions about long term care insurance, life insurance, and annuities. Zoom info is here. The Medicare 2021 enrollment deadline is Monday Dec. 7.

Introducing ‘NPL Debates’ 7-8 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 2

The Electoral College will be the topic when Roton Middle School 8th grader Laszlo Balazs debates Norwalk P-Tech 11th grader Alexis Levy via Zoom. Registration is here.

‘Let’s Talk at NPL’ 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday Dec. 7

Historian Mark Albertson’s talk “The Strategic Significance of the Japanese Attack on Pearl Harbor” will discuss the reasons for the attack, with an eye to Japan’s rise to power, the resulting friction with the U.S., the importance of naval power in the Pacific, and the part played by oil. A Q & A will follow the talk. Registration is here.

WiFi Hotspot Kits and Electricity Usage Monitors for NPL cardholders

WiFi hotspot kits including a laptop, cables, case and hotspot are said to be available to all adult NPL cardholders via curbside checkout at both NPL branches. There is a non-renewable one unit per household one-week limit. Borrowers must sign a lending policy here.

Kill-A-Watt meters, which measure any device’s energy usage, may also be checked out at either NPL branch.

Virtual library visits

Half-hour Zoom appointments to browse the SoNo Branch collection and speak with a staff member are available for adults and children. Appointments may be scheduled at (203) 899-2780. The hours are Monday and Wednesday 10 a.m.-noon, Tuesday 1 p.m.-4 p.m, and Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Assistant Library Director Sherelle Harris welcomes inquiries at (203) 899-2780, ext. 15123.