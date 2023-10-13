Norwalk Library parking: Many thank yous — and now let’s finish the job

Jason Milligan’s property next to the Norwalk Public Library, Sept. 19 on Mott Avenue.

[Alex Knopp served as Mayor of Norwalk from 2001-2005 and President of the Norwalk Public Library Board of Directors from 2016-2022.]

The eight-year effort to secure permanent adjacent parking for the Norwalk Public Library now seems assured of reaching home plate after Mayor Rilling and the Common Council approved the request to acquire the current leased lot by eminent domain.

Thank you, Mayor Rilling, for your leadership and keeping your promise; and thank you to members of the Council, Board of Estimate and P&Z for providing the authorization and funding for the condemnation action.

And thank you also to Jason Milligan, the property owner, for your September statement that despite your disappointment with eminent domain you would not fight the premise of the City’s condemnation action but would reserve your litigation to secure what you regard as a fair value for your property.

Is this condemnation necessary and legally justified? And what are the next steps?

Acquiring the lot was an inescapable necessity after all of the negotiating proposals fell short. At that point, whether those decisions were right or wrong, there was no alternative left to eminent domain. Securing this current parking lot, which the City has been leasing since 2017, assures the library of permanent access to a critical parking resource for current patrons — especially elderly patrons, people with disabilities and parents with strollers — and expands the options for the library’s long-planned expansion and modernization for the next generation of patrons.

The facilities that were put forward as an alternative to acquisition would not have worked, either because they were too distant (Yankee Doodle Garage), temporary and insufficient (the Eagles lot) or impinged on the expansion plans (the First District property at 3 Belden Avenue).

While the “taking” of private property by eminent domain is always controversial, in this case it fits well within traditional legal precedent and state statute. The lot will be used for a clear “public” purpose — parking for a land-locked public library. The controversial Kelo case that generated so much opposition 20 years ago involved the City of New London “taking” Mrs. Kelo’s private house to turn it over to a private developer for a private commercial project — a fundamentally different use of the power of municipal condemnation than is occurring here.

Mr. Milligan’s expressed disappointment at the use of the eminent domain process after a long period of negotiation with the City is not hard to understand. It might have seemed even more unfair if the City and Milligan had not been negotiating in private for several months over his willingness to sell just the library portion of his 11 Belden property. But that issue was settled when he made public in May the “term sheet” draft agreement, thus showing his willingness to sell just the lot sought by the library.

In response to the City’s condemnation action, Mr. Milligan will have the opportunity to convince a judge that the fair market value of his parcel exceeds what the City will offer. Here the risk shifts to the City for opting in favor of rejecting the sale offers from Milligan in lieu of a valuation by a judge. The discussions between the Law Department and the Common Council over the value of the property were held in confidential executive sessions that members of the public have not known about. The outcome can’t be predicted now with any certainty so the public will have to wait before reaching any final conclusion.

What’s next? The step-by-step process for determining the “just compensation” due the owner of a condemned property is set out in State statute. Basically, the City deposits its purchase funds in court based on its appraisals and if the owner rejects it, a court trial is held.

The only real discretion left in this court-supervised valuation process — and the issue of most importance now to the library and the public — is the timing. Basically, the City controls whether the process goes fast or slow following the launch date of the Council’s Sept. 11 vote to condemn. It could go as fast as a few weeks or as slow as six months, depending on the City’s actions.

The reason why the timing of the library’s access to the now off-limits parking lot is a matter of public importance is that the library in 2022 was designated a polling place for District A in lieu of St. Mary’s Church. Unless the lot is opened by Monday, November 6 at the latest — either by the City accelerating the eminent domain process or by negotiating a short-term supplemental agreement with Mr. Milligan — the voters of District A will be significantly inconvenienced.

Fortunately, the law allows the City to exercise ownership over the condemned property even before the court determines its final value as long as certain procedures are followed. The City should make every effort to determine whether it could fulfill these procedural requirements of the eminent domain statutes by filing its appraisals and depositing its funds in court within the minimum time limits imposed by law in order to make the lot available to voters on November 7.

Now that the City has made the proper decision to acquire the library parking lot from Mr. Milligan, I would like as a point of personal privilege to clarify the background of one of the chapters in the story of these negotiations.

In May it was revealed that I had negotiated a “term sheet” proposal for the City to purchase the library lot for $1.75 million along with other “terms” that also included giving Mr. Milligan an earlier opportunity to regain control of his 11 Belden Ave. bank property sooner than the 2017 “Option to Purchase” agreement allowed.

After this proposal became public, some letter-to-the-editor writers questioned whether I had negotiated a proposal on my own. For example, an August 23, 2003, comment to a NancyOnNorwalk story about eminent domain posited: “Why in the world would Knopp negotiate an agreement without Rilling’s knowledge? This is all pretty bizarre to an outsider who has to foot the bill.”

I had decided not to answer these comments until the parking lot acquisition was settled because I didn’t want my response to be used as fodder by any opponent of acquiring the lot. But it’s safe now to explain the background of my May “term sheet” negotiation with Mr. Milligan.

The short answer is that I would never negotiate a proposed agreement with anyone without Mayor Rilling’s prior approval! I negotiated with Mr. Milligan only after I received authorization from Mayor Rilling to do so. The City’s administration has only one captain of the ship and that is the Mayor. As a former Mayor, I would never presume to represent the city or negotiate on behalf of the City without the prior approval of the Mayor. That’s what in fact happened.

On May 17 I spoke with Mayor Rilling to offer my help after I learned from him that Milligan’s offer to sell the library lot for $2 million would be rejected because it was too high. He approved my request to seek a lower price and report back to him on the outcome. We agreed that Mayor Rilling would be under no obligation to accept the results of this negotiation.

Thereafter I met with Mr. Milligan and informed him Mayor Rilling had authorized me to negotiate with him but that the City was not bound to accept the outcome. That message was necessary because Mr. Milligan would have been foolish to sit down and negotiate with someone who had not been authorized by the Mayor in advance to do so.

Building on our prior mutually respectful relationship from 2017, we reached a sale price of $1.75 million that I felt was a significant and acceptable savings from the $2 million offer that had been on the table and that Mayor Rilling told me was too high. We included a number of other terms that would have accelerated the sale sooner than the August 31 date from the prior agreement we negotiated in 2017 and that was a benefit for Mr. Milligan because it restored his ability to control leasing at the bank building.

I’ve also been asked why I drafted a “term sheet” that resembled a contract to present to Mayor Rilling. The “term sheet” was drafted so that all of the specific terms of the draft agreement could be communicated in writing to the Mayor without any ambiguity about what was being proposed. Mr. Milligan’s later decision to sign the term sheet as if it were his binding offer to the City gave his position more authenticity.

In the end, Mayor Rilling decided the draft agreement did not go far enough on the issue of price, and of course that was his right to do so. I have never disclosed the history of these negotiations because I felt it was important to protect the Mayor’s discretion to make his own decision and even reject the proposal, and the fact of our prior agreement might have been misconstrued to undermine his independent decision-making process.

Whenever we reach the final outcome of the acquisition process, every resident of Norwalk can now look forward to the continued enrichment of our terrific public library for many years to come.

Alex Knopp