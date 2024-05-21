Norwalk Library’s main floor to close for new carpeting

The first floor of the Norwalk Public Library’s Main Branch, 1 Belden Avenue, will be closed for new carpet installation this Wednesday and Thursday, May 22-23. New books, computers, and printing services will be moved to the lower level, which will be fully accessible as will the second-floor children’s department.

According to a press release, other renovations will be in progress through Tuesday May 28, but the library will maintain its usual hours. It will be closed for Memorial Day on Sunday May 26 and Monday May 27.

Library Director Sherelle Harris said, “We are excited to revamp our library space with new carpeting, which will contribute to a safe and more inviting atmosphere for our community. We appreciate Mayor Rilling and the Common Council for approving this capital carpet project for our residents.”

Mayor Rilling said, “Our libraries are among our most treasured community assets, which is why we’re upgrading the carpets on the first floor of our main library. This is all part of the City of Norwalk’s commitment to enhance our residents’ overall quality of life by making our libraries more comfortable.”

The library’s website is at norwalkpl.org. You can email Director Harris at : [email protected], or phone her at (203) 899-2780 ext 15123.