Quantcast
,

Norwalk Library’s menu for children and teens

By


Norwalk Public Library offers these ongoing weekly programs for children and teenagers, according to a news release.  Register for them at http://norwalkpl.org/calendar.aspx?CID=25,23&showPastEvents=false.

  • “Tunes & Tales” (Tuesdays at 10:15 and 11 a.m., and the first Friday of the month at 10:30 a.m.): For ages 5 and under.  Clapping and singing led by Ms. Deidre.  Registration isn’t required, but space is limited.
  • “Preschool Storytime” ( Wednesdays at 2:30 p.m.): For ages 3-5.  No entry 10 minutes after start time.  Caregivers must wait in the children’s department.  Registration isn’t required, but space is limited.
  • “Spanish Storytime” (Saturdays at 11 a.m.): For ages 5 and under, and caregivers.  Hosted by Ms. Brianna.  
  • “Lapsit” (Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.):  For babies not yet walking and their caregivers.  Registration isn’t required, but space is limited.
  • “LEGO Club” (Thursdays at 4 p.m.): For ages 5-11.  Registration isn’t required, but space is limited to the first 15 kids.
  • “LEGO for Littles” (Thursdays at 4 p.m.): Using LEGO duplos.  Registration isn’t required.
  • “3D Designs for Teens” (Thursdays at 5 p.m.): Designing 2D objects in Tinkercad.  For ages 13-17, or ages 10-12 if accompanied by an adult.  Registration is required at  https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScV3p2bgE2zOAvtm8ZWp4MIC1xaddvGOQOdunhbyFMKeyv-Vw/viewform
  • “Robotics for Teens” (Saturdays at 2 p.m.): Building and programming LEGO Mindstorm EV3 physical robots.  For grades 8-12, or 6-7 if accompanied by an adult.  Register at Robotics for Teens @ NPL (google.com)

Ongoing Zoom programs:

YouTube program:

Recommended

Fairfield CFO hired to lead Norwalk’s Finance Department
Fairfield CFO hired to lead Norwalk’s Finance Department
U.S. funding bills provide $4.2M for Norwalk
U.S. funding bills provide $4.2M for Norwalk
A chance to check out mindfulness
A chance to check out mindfulness

Comments

Leave a Reply

Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation

Popular Stories

‘The Vines’ Sculpture, Facing Eviction, May Move to Maritime Garage

Future of North Seven Plans Uncertain After Developer Pulls Application

The City’s Planned Budget Increase Is Inequitable

Protest Planned Against War in Gaza

Water Department cited for 17 hazardous workplace violations

Recent Comments