Norwalk Library’s menu for children and teens

Norwalk Public Library offers these ongoing weekly programs for children and teenagers, according to a news release. Register for them at http://norwalkpl.org/calendar.aspx?CID=25,23&showPastEvents=false.
- “Tunes & Tales” (Tuesdays at 10:15 and 11 a.m., and the first Friday of the month at 10:30 a.m.): For ages 5 and under. Clapping and singing led by Ms. Deidre. Registration isn’t required, but space is limited.
- “Preschool Storytime” ( Wednesdays at 2:30 p.m.): For ages 3-5. No entry 10 minutes after start time. Caregivers must wait in the children’s department. Registration isn’t required, but space is limited.
- “Spanish Storytime” (Saturdays at 11 a.m.): For ages 5 and under, and caregivers. Hosted by Ms. Brianna.
- “Lapsit” (Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.): For babies not yet walking and their caregivers. Registration isn’t required, but space is limited.
- “LEGO Club” (Thursdays at 4 p.m.): For ages 5-11. Registration isn’t required, but space is limited to the first 15 kids.
- “LEGO for Littles” (Thursdays at 4 p.m.): Using LEGO duplos. Registration isn’t required.
- “3D Designs for Teens” (Thursdays at 5 p.m.): Designing 2D objects in Tinkercad. For ages 13-17, or ages 10-12 if accompanied by an adult. Registration is required at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScV3p2bgE2zOAvtm8ZWp4MIC1xaddvGOQOdunhbyFMKeyv-Vw/viewform
- “Robotics for Teens” (Saturdays at 2 p.m.): Building and programming LEGO Mindstorm EV3 physical robots. For grades 8-12, or 6-7 if accompanied by an adult. Register at Robotics for Teens @ NPL (google.com).
Ongoing Zoom programs:
- “Coding Wednesdays” (Wednesdays at 5 p.m.): For grades 2 and up. Register at Coding Wednesdays (google.com), or email [email protected].
- “Coding Saturdays” (Saturdays from 11 a.m. until noon): Learning to create interactive stories, games, and animations by coding with Scratch. For grades 2 and up. Register at Coding Saturdays NPL (google.com).
YouTube program:
- “NPL’s Video Game Club” (Fridays from 4 until 6 p.m.): on the Library’s YouTube channel Norwalk Public Library – YouTube.
