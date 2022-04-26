Norwalk Little League kicks off
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Little League began its season Saturday with an opening ceremony at the Broad River baseball complex.
It was the league’s first “true opening day” since the pandemic started, Becky Riddle said.
Upgrades to the Broad River baseball complex have been discussed for years. The project was greenlighted with $95,000 for design in 2019-20 but construction is being reconsidered as estimates are more than the $2.5 million that was budgeted, according to Norwalk Recreation and Parks Director Robert Stowers, who said last month that, “We need to reassess this project.”
(Video by Harold F. Cobin)
One comment
Patrick Cooper April 26, 2022 at 7:21 pm
This may be a departure – but so what.
I profess to have a random responsibility that several times per year places me in the cross hairs of Mr. McQuaid’s office. Only recent, likely not ongoing. Clearly I need not attest to Rick’s mastery over his domain, his professionalism, how the staff around him adores him, and protects him – as other’s before me have done a far better job. But what I can say with 100% conviction is – if you enter his universe, his passion for baseball is undeniable. He knows who’s pitching tonight.
Rick’s speech on this video is the highlight of the year.
My little league experiences took place a few exits south on I-95. But they were no different than those still inside Mr. McQuaid. They are universal – they are transformative – and as he said, memorable for a lifetime.
I watch this video, and I have mixed emotions. I am so very, very happy for every kid that got to participate – at any level. I think the parents, the coaches & the organizers ( and sponsors) should all feel accomplishment, and be proud for their gifts. The celebration of this amazing youth program is so right – it’s so pure – that it should also be respected as such.
The video is so telling. Can’t help themselves.