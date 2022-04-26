Norwalk Little League kicks off

This may be a departure – but so what.

I profess to have a random responsibility that several times per year places me in the cross hairs of Mr. McQuaid’s office. Only recent, likely not ongoing. Clearly I need not attest to Rick’s mastery over his domain, his professionalism, how the staff around him adores him, and protects him – as other’s before me have done a far better job. But what I can say with 100% conviction is – if you enter his universe, his passion for baseball is undeniable. He knows who’s pitching tonight.

Rick’s speech on this video is the highlight of the year.

My little league experiences took place a few exits south on I-95. But they were no different than those still inside Mr. McQuaid. They are universal – they are transformative – and as he said, memorable for a lifetime.

I watch this video, and I have mixed emotions. I am so very, very happy for every kid that got to participate – at any level. I think the parents, the coaches & the organizers ( and sponsors) should all feel accomplishment, and be proud for their gifts. The celebration of this amazing youth program is so right – it’s so pure – that it should also be respected as such.

The video is so telling. Can’t help themselves.