Norwalk looks at how budgets work in communities across the state 

The Norwalk Common Council hosted an informal budget workshop on Tuesday, July 30.

Following a heated budget season in Norwalk, the Common Council had a chance to listen to how other communities across the state handle their budget processes. At an informal workshop on Tuesday, members heard from local elected officials and municipal employees about how cities including Stamford, Hamden, and Hartford conduct their budget process each year.

The workshop was a part of the city’s efforts to prepare for a charter revision. The goal of the workshop was to show Norwalk members how different forms of government arrive at their spending plans and to see if there are any ideas to borrow.

“There’s no cookie-cutter solution to governance,” said attorney Steve Mednick, who is contracted by the city to work on charter-related efforts. “There’s no panacea, there’s no secret recipe that works for all municipalities.”

Norwalk’s Current Process

In the city, the process for the operating budget—or the budget that covers the day-to-day expenses—involves the mayor working with the city’s department heads and the chief financial officer to propose a budget. Using that as guidance, the Common Council sets a budget cap and sends the budget to the Board of Estimate and Taxation (BET), which does most of the line-by-line review. The BET approves its recommended budget, which has to be at or below the cap, and sends it back to council for final approval. Then the BET sets the mill rate, which determines the tax burden for local residents, according to Ed Abrams, the chair of the BET.

“Using the last couple of budget cycles, the BET tends to be much more aggressive, I’ll call it, in trying to reduce the tax burden on the citizens of Norwalk,” Abrams said. “The BET is by charter set up with a balanced number of Republican and Democratic appointees so you get a balanced point of view.”

Jared Schmitt, the city’s new chief financial officer who took on the role about four months ago, said he liked Norwalk’s budget process, particularly what he called positive metrics, such as the AAA bond rating, high rates of funding for pensions, a large grand list, and a large rainy day fund.

“The outcomes under the current system are good—the city’s in really good shape,” he said. “If it’s not broken don’t fix it, and while there may be some minor tweaks that come into play to either make things more efficient, from the moment I got here I knew this was a good system and you don’t know how another form of government would play in Norwalk.”

A Look Around the State

The closest city to Norwalk, both in terms of process and location, is Stamford, which has a mayor–council type of government. According to David Kooris, who served on both the city’s Board of Finance and its legislative body, the Board of Representatives, the process starts in a similar fashion with the mayor proposing a budget and the Board of Finance going line by line through the budget, making cuts. From there it goes to the Board of Representatives, which also conducts a line by line review.

However, the Board of Finance is an elected body in Stamford, unlike the BET in Norwalk, which is appointed. Still, Kooris pointed out that there is minority party representation on the board, and said it’s “somewhat insulated” compared to the Board of Representatives, which deals more with constituent requests.

“It’s resulted in some significant stability, very high credit ratings, a high rainy day fund,” he said.

However, Kooris noted that the process can break down a little and create some redundancies for the staff.

“There is this political tension to a degree between those two boards over who can be the most responsible board,” he said. “You have this entire process at the Board of Finance, and then the same exact process at the Board of Representatives…and frankly I think it is incredibly onerous on the staff. They have to sit through the same meeting twice.”

Al Lucas, the director of legislative services in New Haven, said that the city has done its budget in a variety of ways over the years, but right now the Board of Alders, particularly its finance committee, does “all of the finance-related stuff.”

“We eliminated our Board of Finance back in the ‘90s in charter revision,” he said.

Lucas said that after the mayor submits the budget in February, the committee holds a series of workshops and at least three public hearings throughout the city during the process.

“It seems to work very well in terms of giving the public a lot of transparency and access to the process,” he said.

In Hamden, Dominique Baez, the president of the town’s legislative council, said they adopted a new budget process during charter revision in 2022, after some issues with finances in the city.

“We added a finance commission to our budget process along with our usual council-mayor formation,” she said. “There need[ed] to be more eyes on this thing because we feel like the budget has been really mismanaged.”

The commission monitors the creation of the budget throughout the year and receives quarterly reports. It also makes recommendations to the council members, but ultimately the voting sits with the council.

In Hartford, Julian Freund, the director of the Hartford Office of Management, Budget, Grants and Revenue, said the mayor submits a recommended budget and then the council hosts about 11 to 12 workshops with the different departments, in addition to at least two public hearings.

“The Council adopts a budget with changes that it has made, and then the mayor has a period of time—a short window of time to then either veto or reject some or all of those changes or to allow the budget to be finalized,” he said. “So no action by the mayor will just result as an effective approval of the budget. If the mayor does veto or reject some or all of the council’s changes, there’s then another opportunity for the council to override those changes.”

Takeaways

For members of the Norwalk Common Council, some of the biggest questions centered around how communities worked on behalf of taxpayers, the involvement of the public, and how legislative bodies handled their roles.

“With our BET, we have a body that is balanced politically and our Common Council, we have a 14 to 1 majority of Democrats,” said council member Barbara Smyth. “What I see is that the BET has a job that is nonpolitical, as was stated by Ed Abrams, that the purpose is to really look at the taxpayer and keep taxes low for our taxpayer. In communities where your council, your elected leaders, have that job, how do you keep it honest? How do you keep it from not being someone’s pet project?”

Lucas said in New Haven, when they did have a Board of Finance, that board “tended to be more parochial…they had a specific agenda that they were trying to carry out, which led to the voters actually supporting eliminating the Board of Finance.”

He also said they have “very vigorous public hearings where the public is at the table, speaking directly to the council people about the issues that they care about,” which helps them stay on top of budget-related issues.

Another question raised was the fact that Norwalk has an appointed board making these final budgetary decisions.

“It’s not the majority to have an appointed system,” Medneck said.

Abrams said he personally observed that this can “put a lot of pressures on appointed individuals vs. the elected officials.”

“What is the value add of having the council be decision-makers on the budget?” Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner said. “What is the council’s involvement at the line-item level in the process or not? What have you seen as the drawbacks of having the council involved at the line-item level, and where would you see the risks there that you would sort of counsel against?”

Lucas said he believed the relationship residents have with their local representatives is a benefit to the budget process.

“It’s been very helpful in actually making sure that their concerns are reflected in the actions that the council takes,” he said. “The beauty part of the council, as opposed to the chief executive, is that they also come with a variety of backgrounds, so you’re bringing all of your own backgrounds, from your professional life, to the table as you’re analyzing the budget from a perspective that’s a little bit different from just the chief executive and the department heads who are doing that.”

This is the second of a series of three informal public workshops the city is doing around “future charter revision priorities.” The third will take place in September and be centered around the mayor’s role and the balance between the council and the mayor.