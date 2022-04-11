Norwalk looks to fund school security upgrades, infrastructure improvements in annual borrowing fest

NORWALK, Conn. — Common Council members are poised to approve the $41 million 2023-24 capital budget Tuesday.

Two highlights:

The Board of Education would upgrade school security, in response to December’s threats, with $600,000 put into the budget by Mayor Harry Rilling.

Supply chain challenges peppered the commentary as the Council Economic and Community Development Committee tweaked the budget Thursday, when it was revealed that:

Norwalk’s been approved for a $6 million grant to fund infrastructure improvements around the South Norwalk train station

Chairman John Kydes (D-District C), the only announced 2023 Mayoral candidate, got approval for an amendment that would move the a $100,000 public art inventory and moving the money to fund design of improvements for Gregory Boulevard.

Council member Greg Burnett (D-At Large) unsuccessfully attempted to rejigger commitments to provide funding for two unmarked police vehicles, as Kydes told him he’d have to wait until Tuesday. Burnett is not on the Committee and could not say where the needed $110,000 would come from.

Capital budget requests totaled $55.2 million. Dachowitz recommended that $38.7 million of expenses be authorized.

Dachowitz has issued stern warnings regarding the “formidable financial challenge” Norwalk faces in financing its previously approved expenditures in addition to the requested 25-year $450 million school building program and the estimated at $35 million a year in typical capital budget items. In January, he quoted Bill Lindsay of Munistat Services, the City’s financial advisor, as predicting Norwalk will lose its Triple A bond rating within three years.

More than $1 million will be financed from grants and other sources, leaving $39,983,540 to be bonded, Rilling’s March 14 letter said.

School security

NPS formed a Safety and Security Task Force late last year and made it public after Norwalk High School was hit with three hoax threats in December. Board of Education members subsequently added $500,000 to their capital budget requests in hopes of funding security upgrades. It’s now in the budget as $600,000.

NPS is considering security cameras, Norwalk Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Lunda Asmani said Thursday.

The district’s infrastructure is old and some schools, like West Rocks Middle School, have classroom doors that open to the outside, he said. If approved, the district will put alarms on the doors and the locks will be replaced to ensure uniformity throughout the district.

“What this will do is basically revamp the security system through all the 20 schools and other buildings at the ‘Board of Ed,’” Asmani said.

SoNo Library

“I just want to thank everyone for putting (the SoNo Branch repurposing) back into the budget,” Norwalk Public Library Director Sherelle Harris said. “…We think the community deserves a modern facility, you know, but more than that, we’re seeing a change in the way the facility is being used, particularly since COVID.”

It used to be that people would just come in to get books and leave, but now “quite a few of our senior citizens” want to sit and read, but the furniture isn’t conducive to that, she said.

This is a proposed $207,949 expense. It would include upgraded WiFi and “the expanded and diverse use of technology,” Harris said. “And basically, having rooms that can be readily repurposed really helps with our demand for meeting space. The branch is obviously smaller than the main library, and there’s not a lot of meeting space outside of our community room.”

The project is also supported by $91,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding and will include “hygienic” furniture, she said.

Infrastructure improvements at SoNo train station, in Waypointe area

“The next one is actually very exciting. We just found out yesterday, we were awarded the DECD Community Challenge grant to the tune of $6 million for infrastructure improvements around the South Norwalk train station,” Redevelopment Agency Executive Director Brian Bidolli said. “This will actually enable a $12 million total project.”

The Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) “allocates up to 50% of the funds to eligible and competitive projects in distressed municipalities,” the State’s website reports. Transit-oriented development is high on the list of qualifying factors for a grant.

Nearly $12 million in work is planned, with the City funding $3 million via the coming capital budget and Spinnaker Real Estate Partners coming up with the balance, according to the capital budget document.

Spinnaker expects to build 150 residential apartments in a mixed-use development at 10 Monroe St., according to the City’s website.

Norwalk is one of 12 communities to get a DECD Community Challenge grant and the $6 million is the second-highest one, Bidolli said Thursday. The work will “primarily” be along Martin Luther King Drive, Chestnut Street, Henry Street and Monroe Street; it includes rehabilitating existing affording housing stock and underground utility work.

The work “will enable the development of vacant and underutilized sites for a mixed-use/transit-oriented development adjacent to the train station,” including a minimum of 200 mixed-income residential, 10,000 square feet of commercial, a public plaza, and 60 off-street public parking spaces,” a news release from Gov. Ned Lamont said. “The infrastructure upgrades will help support the potential development of an additional 500 new residential units in the area.”

“More housing near train stations means more jobs, plain and simple. This funding is a win for Norwalk and the entire state,” State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) is quoted as saying.

Another state grant, this one for $3 million, will be used for streetscape and roadway improvements around the expected Pinnacle mixed-use development in the old Loehman’s Plaza, he said.

“That’s West Avenue, Quincy, Orchard and Butler,” Bidolli said. “…We actually expect to go out to bid soon, but there is a city contract contributing share of $1.1 million that we need to resolve as part of the capital budget process.”

Paving and sidewalks

The Department of Public Works asked for $7 million to fund the pavement management program this year because “material has gotten more expensive, construction has gotten more expensive,” Principal Engineer Vanessa Valadares said.

DPW asked for and received $6 million last year; it will likely receive the same amount this year.

DPW asked for $2.8 million for sidewalks last year and was approved for $2 million. This year, DPW sought $3.5 million and is penciled in for $2 million.

Valadares asked the Committee to remove the $425,000 originally planned for the Wall Street Area Sidewalk and Historic Street Lighting Project and put the money toward sidewalks. She said the department is confident it’s getting a Local Transportation Capital Improvement Program (LOTCIP) grant for the Wall Street work. DPW would use the money to fill in sidewalk gaps it finds while paving streets, while its equipment is in the area.

Kydes proposed the amendment and it passed unanimously.

East Norwalk traffic awkwardness in ‘artery to the beach’

If Norwalk had a redesign prepared for the Gregory Boulevard intersection with Marvin and Fifth Streets, it would be much more likely to get State grant funding to do the work, said Director of Transportation, Mobility, and Parking James Travers.

Roundabout grant applications are usually “well received,” and this intersection gets heavy use in summer, when tourism peaks and it’s especially important that visitors come away with a good impression of Norwalk, he said. “We can’t complain about traffic if we don’t offer people a solution other than getting in your car and getting there,” and the old intersection could be made much more pedestrian friendly. It’s a “narrative to get funding.”

Travers estimates it would cost $1.5 million to build the new design. Given construction costs typically account for 10% of the total, $150,000 would be optimal, but even $100,000 “would get me into semifinal design” and “show a funder a commitment to make it happen.”

The semifinal design would include a community survey and provide the reliable cost estimate necessary to get the grants.

By postponing a public art inventory, Kyles found room in the budget. The roundabout redesign passed unanimously.

Unmarked police cars

For the second year in a row, a request by the police department for three unmarked cars was not approved. Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik said it was the only expenditure unapproved.

Prices “have gone up like everything else” and more so in the upfit than in the vehicles themselves, he said. Plus, Ford predicts a 30-week wait for the cars and “we’re looking at probably two and a half years before we’ll see an unmarked vehicle back in our fleet, which would put our vehicles at around 200,000 miles at that point, or 180,000 miles.”

He said it was really two cars needed as he wouldn’t mind driving an old one.

As the meeting came to a close, Burnett said he knew he wasn’t a committee member but asked what the process would be for adding something to the capital budget. Kydes said he could propose the Committee consider it.

Burnett said he wanted to add two unmarked vehicles to the list and Kydes took him to school.

“The trick here is to find where it’s going to come from without putting anyone out else out. So if you maybe want to make some phone calls between now and the council meeting, find out if anyone’s got $110,000 that they could, you know separate from, then I’ve got no issue with it come Tuesday,” Kydes said.

He continued, “I’ve been doing this 10 years. Every time you the budget cycle comes around I call the department heads and try to see who needs what and what goes where and I can tell you this make those phone calls this year, there was very little, there was a lot of reluctancy to give up anything because things were tight.”

“I just brought it forward here for the Committee to consider,” Burnett said. “If the Committee members do not have resolution, then I’ll bring it up on Tuesday at the Council floor.”

Baseball

A 2018 capital budget hearing featured plaintive commentaries about Broad River Baseball Complex. It’s Norwalk Little League’s primary baseball field but there are no restrooms and no concession stands, then-Little League President Dan Balliett said, adding that there are only two porta potties for the 400 players who use the facility during the season.

“It’s embarrassing, really, that our city has a field in such bad shape,” then-Planning Commissioner Mike Mushak said.

The Recreation and Parks Department requested $80,000 that year and $2 million in the 2019-20 capital budget for a new facility. The project was greenlighted for $95,000 in 2019-20 but the larger amount is yet to be funded, with the request now at $2.5 million.

Norwalk Recreation and Parks Director Robert Stowers said Thursday that it’s being pushed back another year. The $2.5 million is “not enough” and “we need to reassess this project.”

NAYORS RECOMMENDATIOM pages aligned (mispelling is City Hall’s) 2022-23