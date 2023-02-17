Norwalk looks to new skate park at Calf Pasture Beach

NORWALK, Conn. — Construction on a new Calf Pasture Beach skate park is expected to begin this summer. Skateboarders will miss a season at the beach but by all accounts, it will be worth it.

“Where I come from, we have a lot of skate parks. But this is one of the best (designs) I’ve seen,” said Norwalk Recreation and Parks Director Robert Stowers, who reportedly led several different Seattle Parks and Recreation Divisions over the course of a 40-year career before landing the job here in October 2021.

The Common Council approved the $1.5 million contract with Grindline Skateparks Inc. at its Tuesday meeting. American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will pay the bill.

The existing skate park was donated “years and years ago” and City workers have been patching and gluing it up for about a decade, said Superintendent of Parks and Public Property Ken Hughes. The new park will be concrete, as a skatepark should be, and “should last the city and serve the city for a very, very, very long time.”

It will be on the same footprint as the existing park and community skateboarders offered feedback during the design process, he said.

Recreation and Parks hoped to build it over the winter but consultants and contractors “highly recommended” against that, Hughes said. “But I guarantee you it would well worth the wait.”

Council member John Kydes (D-District C) said he thought attendance at the summer skate camps had declined.

Attendance at last summer’s camp was “the biggest we’ve seen in years,” Hughes said, crediting Superintendent of Recreation Sandy Korkatzis’ promotional skills.

Another part of Norwalk should have a similar skate park, Council member Nicol Ayers (D-District A) said, pointing out that the parks master plan is being developed.

Stowers agreed that facilities are needed all around Norwalk and said the master plan “will point that out.” The department plans to look for more sites.

“Wherever we can find opportunities to build out these type of recreational opportunities. I think we are very mindful of other areas that have lacked such amenities,” said Recreation and Parks Committee Chairwoman Darlene Young (D-District B). “… But this is a great plan and a great start. And sometimes it takes us much longer to get to the where we want to be but as long as we’re going in the right direction. I think that’s a great thing.”

Two Council members said their own children used the skatepark in years past.

“The skatepark had fallen into such bad disrepair,” said Barbara Smyth (D-At Large). “…What I see here is just terrific.”

“This is a long time coming,” David Heuvelman (D-District A) said. “Just looking at that rendering, it really hits my heart, I think it’s going to be wonderful for the city. It’s wonderful for those kids that aren’t the traditional sports kids and it gives them another place to go and enjoy and, you know, have fellowship and camaraderie and hopefully not too many scrapes and bruises. But you know, that’s all part of it.”