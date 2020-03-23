Norwalk loses another resident to COVID-19

NORWALK, Conn. — There were two Norwalk fatalities from COVID-19, as of 4:43 p.m. Monday.

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Norwalk has significantly increased, from one on March 14 to 28 today, Mayor Harry Rilling’s evening update said.

There were 11 cases Saturday. Rilling’s update gave no details about the fatalities. The victim was a man in his 50s who lived in a private Norwalk residence and was recently hospitalized at Norwalk Hospital, Gov. Ned Lamont said.

The number of positive cases statewide as jumped from 327 to 415, with 10 deaths, Lamont said. That’s two more fatalities than on Sunday. He attributed the increase in positive results to more tests.

“In Fairfield County, the number of new positive cases went from 208 to 270. The age and sex of these individuals will not be released. The public is asked to continue to take precautions as community spread is likely happening across the state,” Rilling’s update said.

“Learning we have a new death in Norwalk breaks my heart,” Rilling is quoted as saying. “It’s not unexpected, but is very sad. As I said yesterday, I expect the number of residents contracting coronavirus to continue to rise. That unfortunately means more people in the state will also die.”

“This is a very serious public health crisis. It is not a time for games. We all need to come together and do our part to stop this virus,” Rilling continued. “Social distancing means staying home unless you absolutely have to go out for groceries or medicine. It does not mean continuing to live life as usual. Please take care of yourselves and each other.”

“The public is reminded to not show up to the Emergency Room or Doctor’s Office unannounced – with or without COVID-19 symptoms,” the Mayor’s update said. “Medical providers are managing urgent and life threatening cases. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and feel you may have been exposed to the coronavirus, don’t panic. Please stay home and call your doctor for guidance.”