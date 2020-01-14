Norwalk man arrested after disturbance in Bloomingdale’s

NORWALK, Conn. — A disturbance Monday evening at The SoNo Collection trashed part of Bloomingdale’s and led some shoppers to falsely believe there was a shooting underway, according to Norwalk Police radio broadcasts.

Jason Gilbertie, 42, of 41a Butler St. was arrested and charged with assault third degree, interfering with an officer, breach of peace second degree and criminal mischief. Bond was $100,000.

Norwalk Police in a 7:57 p.m. Tweet said the department had no reports of injuries.

Police received multiple 911 calls at about 6:48 p.m., then were led to suspect that the sounds being reported were not gunshots but items being thrown around the store, scanner traffic indicates. People were hiding in the store because of the noises, the dispatcher stated. Police used a Taser and pepper spray on the suspect.

The call for a “Code 3,” an assault, brought at least three cruisers to the mall. A commenter on social media said there were nine police cars and several fire trucks.

A video posted on Facebook shows multiple overturned merchandise racks and merchandise on the floor.

The mall remained open for business.