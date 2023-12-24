Norwalk man arrested in hit-and-run collision with pedestrian

Norwalk Police said Anouce Souffrant is the driver who struck a pedestrian and then fled the scene Nov. 7.

Anouce Souffrant, 44, of 85 Lexington Ave. (Norwalk Police Department)

Arrested: Anouce Souffrant, 44, of 85 Lexington Ave., Apt. 2 Charges: Evading Responsibility Resulting in Serious Physical Injury Bond: $100,000 Court: Jan. 5

Police were summoned to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Madison Street at 5 a.m. Nov. 7 for a report of an evading motor vehicle accident, the news release said. Officers found a person who had been struck; the person was taken to Norwalk Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Norwalk Police Detectives worked closely with members of the Crime Scene Unit and Crash Reconstruction Investigators, the release said. Investigators interviewed witnesses, reviewed surveillance footage, collected evidence from the scene and were able to locate the evading vehicle. As a result, an arrest warrant was issued for Souffrant. Norwalk Police arrested him Friday in police headquarters.