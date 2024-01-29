Norwalk man faces 24 months imprisonment on federal child pornography charge

A Norwalk man has been sentenced to 24 months of imprisonment for for accessing and possessing images and videos depicting child sex abuse, Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced.

Jake Scott Flewellyn, 26, was also sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea to five years of supervised release after his imprisonment, according to the news release.

Kik, a smartphone messenger app, contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in December 2021 to report that one its users was distributing videos of child pornography through its service, the news release said. Kik deactivated the user’s account. Federal law enforcement investigated.

In April 2022, Kik again contacted NCMEC to report a user distributing videos of child pornography via its service, the news release said. “The investigation revealed that Flewellyn created both Kik accounts and, between November 2021 and April 2022, used them to distribute approximately 107 images and videos depicting child sex abuse.”

In July, Flewellyn pleaded guilty to accessing with intent to view child pornography, the news release said. He was released on a $100,000 bond, is required to report to prison on March 15.

Avery said:

“This matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the Norwalk Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Robert S. Dearington and Neeraj N. Patel.

“This prosecution is part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood Initiative, which is aimed at protecting children from sexual abuse and exploitation. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.