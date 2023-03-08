Norwalk man killed in Westport crash

NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk man died Saturday night after being struck by a car while walking along a Westport Road.

Matthew Balga, 54, was pronounced deceased at Norwalk Hospital, shortly after his arrival, Westport Police said.

An 11:30 p.m. call sent Westport Police to 57 Riverside Ave., they said. Balga had been struck by a southbound vehicle. The driver stayed on the scene and was cooperative with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation by the Westport Police Accident Investigation Team with assistance by the Fairfield Accident Team and Westport Detective Bureau.