Norwalk maternity home expands; child abuse prevention, Clark concert & a conservation discussion

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Malta House celebrates its new digs



celebrates its new digs Child Abuse Prevention Day event Thursday off East Avenue

event Thursday off East Avenue A Jim Clark performance on Zoom

performance on Zoom Conservation: ‘A present-day history’

A new, larger, location for Malta House

Longstanding Norwalk maternity home Malta House has moved to a new location, expanding its capacity by 50%, according to a press release. Situated in a former convent on the All Saints School campus, the new digs provide more classroom space, a spacious nursery, a chapel, and family suites set to accommodate a mother with two children. A virtual tour of the building is here.

Since 1998, Malta House has offered mothers and their babies help with parenting, health and nutrition, budgeting and finance, employment coaching, education, therapy and spirituality. Although guided by the Catholic faith, Malta House’s doors are open to any homeless, pregnant or parenting woman. Founder Michael O’Rourke said “Twenty-five years ago, my wife AC and I had a dream to open a home for homeless, pregnant women and their babies. We were so grateful to God for the greatest blessing of our lives (their son), and we set out to ensure that every mother is given the chance to experience this same blessing and gift of bringing life to this world.”

Executive Director Carey Dougherty said, “Our network of active and dedicated volunteers allows us to extend the love and support we provide…We continue to support our families who transition to independent living in order to ensure their continued and long-term stability. We say, ‘Once a Malta House mom, always a Malta House mom,’ and we strive to forever serve as a loving, healthy family for our mothers and their children.”

A hybrid in person and virtual gala under the banner of “There’s no place like home” is planned for Friday May 7 at Woodway Country Club in Darien. Honorees include the “MH2 Dream Team”: Board Vice Chair John Altieri, builder Chris Anspach, architect Frank Chapman, engineering firm Altieri, Sebor and Wieber, the Diocese of Bridgeport and others. Online or in person tickets can be bought here. In-person attendees will enjoy cocktails and dinner. For further info contact Kim Killoy at (203) 610-2358 or [email protected]

Malta House’s website is here.

April 1 is Child Abuse Prevention Day

Room to Grow Preschool’s Family Resource Center will distribute child abuse prevention literature 2:30-5 p.m. Thursday April 1 in the school’s parking lot, located behind St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, 208 East Ave., according to a press release from Room to Grow Program Counselor Vanessa Hernandez Gomez, MSW, who notes that April 1 is Child Abuse Prevention Day.

Access to the parking lot is from Prowitt Street, which runs off East Avenue along the south side of the parish.

Room to Grow serves 132 Norwalk children ages 3-5 on a sliding fee scale based on family income. The program currently has a one year waiting list according to the school’s website at Room To Grow Preschool – Catholic Charities (ccfairfield.org).

Program Counselor Gomez is at [email protected]

See Jim Clark’s new Gershwin show

Jazz fans would be hard pressed to find a more engaging artist than sax man Jim Clark, whose themed shows blend signature performances with lively narrative. In A Tribute to Ira and George Gershwin, he lends his inventive styling and historical anecdotes to a sizable chunk of America’s pop music legacy. Watch it for free via Zoom at 3 p.m. Saturday April 10, courtesy of the Norwalk Public Library, according to a press release. Registration and further info is said to be available by emailing [email protected]

Norwalk conservation panel discussion

“Conservation Norwalk: A Present Day History,” is a free online panel discussion slated for 5:30 p.m. Thursday April 15, according to sponsor Norwalk Historical Society. The rundown of participating conservation groups includes:

Norwalk Historical Society Executive Director Diane Jellerette will moderate and conduct a Q & A following the discussion.

Registration for this free event is required. Go here.

For more info, visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org., email [email protected] , or call 203-846-0525. The Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.