Norwalk Mayor, Mayoral candidate deliver info to DTC

Go, Memorial Day

Norwalk is going ahead with a Memorial Day parade, Mayor Harry Rilling said at the DTC meeting.

The Traffic Authority greenlighted a parade route last month, with the caveat that it might not occur.

“We know people want to get back to getting outside and participating in different events, and a Memorial Day Parade, as it is conducted in Norwalk, has always been a really great event,” Rilling said Monday. “This year, even more so because we have three World War II veterans who are over 100 years old as the grand marshals, and we wanted to have the parade. We’re going to send out some guidelines for people participating in the parade, and for people attending the parade, as far as social distancing and masks if you, if you’re with people that you’re not sure have been vaccinated. But yes, we will have the Memorial Day Parade.”

No, July 4

The City announced May 7 that it would not be holding its Fourth of July fireworks. “The City’s fireworks draws 30,000 people from all over the region, and officials made the decision to cancel rather than potentially risk people’s health and safety,” a press release said.

“We had to make a decision to cancel or not cancel by the beginning of May,” Rilling said Monday. “If we didn’t cancel, regardless of what our decision was later on, we would owe the vendor a fee for having to prepare and get ready and all that. So I felt it was not a really great idea to have 12,000 people down at the beach all at once because we don’t know what things are going to be like in July. We’re hopeful that the warmer weather will bring us down to a level of almost less than 1% positivity rate we hope, but we’re not sure of that.”

Permits

“We now have our permitting process for special events online,” Rilling said.

“The new system, powered by Eproval, streamlines the permitting process and assists in the planning and meeting the necessary requirements for a safe and enjoyable Special Event. The system also has a Citywide Special Event calendar to help organizers and residents know of the upcoming events. The online system can be accessed 24/7 at specialevents.norwalkct.org,” a City press release said Friday.

“Before the launch of the new online system, residents and event organizers would have to visit multiple city departments, and in some cases, multiple city buildings, to have a permit reviewed and approved. This proved to be a major inconvenience for volunteer organizers,” the release said.

Rilling noted Monday that City staff has been creative during the pandemic, learning “different ways to provide the services for the city, and for the residents.” The permitting system is part of that, “one of the most exciting things, I guess.”

Special events are public gatherings expected to attract 100 or more people either outdoors or in a not-permanent structure, the City’s website states. Applications must be made 60 days in advance to allow time for Boards, Commission and Committees to weigh in. Applicants can check the status of their permit online in real time.

“Special Events are a form of Public Gathering and are subject to Chapter 88 of the Norwalk City Charter. All Public Gatherings, and therefore all Special Events, require a License to be obtained in advance from the Norwalk City Clerk. Examples of Special Events include foot races and bike races; festivals and craft shows; and parades and marches,” the press release explains.

Merge P&Z?

The Common Council Ordinance Committee is set to discuss merging the Planning and Zoning Commissions tonight, at its Tuesday meeting.

Council member John Kydes (D-District C), who is running for reelection this year but also looking ahead to a 2023 Mayoral run, noted that Monday, calling it an “early stages” discussion.

In 2017, Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin said there’s merit to discussing combining Planning and Zoning, but “I am leery,” because of the increased workload on volunteer Commissioners. Zoning meets twice a month and the Planning Commission meets once a month; combining them would mean volunteers need to attend three or four meetings a month and that’s “a lot to ask a volunteer,” Kleppin said.

City Hall opening, might Zoom be a feature?

“The biggest news we have out of the city right now is that we are opening City Hall effective May 20,” Rilling said. “We will still have some protocols in place: people coming into the City Hall will be required to wear a mask because we don’t have the wherewithal to check whether people have been vaccinated or not, city employees are going to be requested to wear a mask when they’re walking around the building but when they’re at their station they can take the mask off.”

And, “I want to remind everybody City Hall was always open for every service by appointment only or through some of the windows that we opened up,” Rilling said.

Kydes said, “Obviously, we all know City Hall’s opening this week and the City Council’s also beginning discussions of ‘how do we hold our public meetings, our various committees and the Council meetings themselves,’ and how we could do it safely and also make sure to include the public so there’s an option for the public to participate, remotely.”