Norwalk moped driver killed in Friday night collision with SUV

NORWALK, Conn. — A moped driver was killed Friday night in a motor vehicle collision, according to Norwalk Police. Witnesses are needed to aid the police investigation.

At 9:58 p.m. Friday, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received reports of a collision between a car and a moped at the intersection of Maple Street and Van Buren Avenue, Sgt. Sofia Gulino said. Police arrived and saw that an Infinity SUV and a moped were involved.

The moped operator was transported to Norwalk Hospital with significant injuries and was later pronounced deceased, she said. The SUV driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The Norwalk Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is requesting the community’s help.

Anyone that witnessed the collision or has any information about the incident is asked to contact the lead investigator, Officer Taylor Equi, by calling 203-854-3035, or by email at [email protected].

Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111 Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011 Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411) Reminder: NancyOnNorwalk requires full names from commenters. For more information, go here.

