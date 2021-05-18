Norwalk NAACP calls out NPS teacher’s ‘poisoned’ post

NORWALK, Conn. — A social media post by a Norwalk Public Schools teacher, on the theme of “all lives matter,” has “shocked and dismayed” the Board of the Greater Norwalk NAACP.

“Of course all lives matter. But it is black lives that encounter systemic racism on a daily basis that results in violence, stereotyping, profiling, and undermining of basic respect and dignity,” the NAACP said in a letter Monday to Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella, Board of Education Chairman Colin Hosten, Norwalk Chief of Social Services Lamond Daniels and Mayor Harry Rilling.

The Board called the post racist and said, “It is our hope that this egregious incident will be handled quickly and sensibly, and that the individual who sent out this meme receives the education and training that he or she requires in order to gain understanding of the culture and challenges of each of their students.”

“Our Human Resources department has been working on this matter and is addressing it with the individual involved,” Norwalk Public Schools Communications Director Brenda Wilcox Williams said in an email.

The NAACP statement, signed by Norwalk Branch NAACP President Brenda Penn-Williams, explained:

“It is mind-boggling that a presumably educated individual would post this manufactured and incendiary falsehood, based on ignorance, at a time when top best-selling books on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble take on these topics, including “How to Be an Antiracist,” by Ibram X. Kendi, “White Fragility,” by Robin DiAngelo, and “So You Want to Talk About Race,” by Ijeoma Oluo. “The New Jim Crow,” Michelle Alexander’s book about mass incarceration, was published 10 years ago. Clearly, the resources necessary for fruitful research and constructive conversation on diversity and race relations are easily available. Yet, the teacher who sent these poisoned posts out to the world took an easy route that requires no research, no meaningful conversations and no understanding of the experiences that black and brown individuals live on a daily basis.

“And what of this teacher’s students? Would you expect that they are treated fairly, with an understanding of what they experience on a daily basis? Are they given respect for who they are, and are met with high expectations?

“We all know the numbers. Black people are more than three times as likely as white people to be killed during a police encounter. Forty percent of the incarcerated population in this country is black, even though black people make up 13% of the population. And, over the last 50 years, the black unemployment rate has been twice as high as the white unemployment rate. As Ibram X. Kendi notes, “Historically when people have broken through barriers, the people who put those barriers in place did not just go home and go to sleep. They erected new barriers.” We must acknowledge that racist forces have continuously made progress in this country just as antiracist forces have continuously made progress.

“The behavior of this individual is especially surprising when one considers the anti-bias training that Norwalk Public Schools staff undergoes yearly and our Superintendent’s initiative wherein Norwalk Public Schools will team with Temple University’s Dr. Edward Fergus to launch a comprehensive study and action plan to address educational equity in the city.”

Daniels said, “The continuation of learning and education around race and ethnicity in our community is critically important which is why Mayor Rilling is committed to addressing these issues by bringing on Led By Us & Associates to facilitate a city-wide dialogue and to establish and form the Equity and Justice for All Commission. This Saturday we will be announcing the engagement tools for residents to join in and participate in this effort.”