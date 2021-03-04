Norwalk NAACP ‘goes in circles’ in ‘traumatic’ meeting

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk NAACP tensions, swirling around the branch’s long-delayed election, boiled over Tuesday in an online meeting described as “embarrassing” by one member and “ridiculous” by another.

“Honestly, it turned into an episode of Jerry Springer, which was very triggering and traumatizing to a lot of the people (involved),” new member Lauren Mallet said Wednesday. Mallet, who moved here from Danbury and joined the NAACP after George Floyd’s death last summer, quoted branch President Brenda Penn-Williams as saying during the meeting that she “does not care about the bylaws, and she is the president and what she says goes.”

“I felt very bad for a lot of people on the phone,” Mallet said. “I just wouldn’t expect a professional civil rights organization to behave like that, and the leaders to behave like that.”

The branch’s election for officers, originally scheduled for mid-November, is still on hold after the contest between Penn-Williams and challenger Jalin Sead was taken over first by the state NAACP in September, then by the national NAACP who postponed the election until further notice.

Penn-Williams, bristling at the descriptions of Tuesday’s meeting. said Wednesday that it’s out of her hands, and declined to say what the delay is. Sead declined to comment.

Chat transcript reveals frustrations

A copy of the meeting’s agenda emailed to NancyOnNorwalk after the fact shows an agenda item, “Stop going to media about NAACP.”

The email also contained a transcript of chat comments from the Zoom meeting (“Chatting” members in a Zoom meeting react to the verbal discussion by writing side comments which aren’t recorded in the video). The chat comments, which multiple members have confirmed as accurate, indicate a repetitive two-hour debate following Farrah Marin’s motion to send a letter to “national,” saying, “The Norwalk branch of the NAACP is displeased with the delay in our nominations and election. We understand the challenges of the pandemic year. We urge the National NAACP to move forward with leading our nomination and election processes.”

Diane Keefe suggested adding “promptly” to the end of the sentence, the chat shows.

About 14 minutes later, Diamond Sead wrote, “This is why we are where we are in the process because it’s very hostile and unorganized and a very poor representation of the Norwalk branch of NAACP.”

Frustrations are obvious, as Iliana Zuniga wrote, “We are going in circles,” about 50 minutes into the meeting, just before Marin suggested, “let’s vote.”

Although the agenda said Penn-Williams, who is grieving the sudden and unexpected death of her husband in January, would be absent, the chat shows she joined the meeting in progress and was blamed by some for making it “hostile.”

Penn-Williams said Wednesday that she came to the meeting because she got a phone call telling her to attend “because the meeting was hostile.” She declined to comment further.

“This meeting was very pleasant prior to the president joined the call,” Marin said.

“Be Calm, Stay Cool we can’t keep going like this,” Sead wrote.

“Who is in charge?”

“Who is in charge?” Heidi Alterman wrote. “Someone needs to clarify. It was Shirley, and she was doing an amazing job in tough atmosphere. who is currently in charge?”

About four minutes later, Marin indicated that Penn-Williams had called her disrespectful, a charge she denied, writing, “I do have the utmost respect for your role.”

It was suggested during the chat that members could send letters to the national NAACP on their own.

“We can act as a branch without the current leadership, after all, she is grieving a devastating loss. There should be a protocol in place for someone to take over while a person is grieving,” Alterman wrote. “The president just stated, ‘I don’t care what the bylaws say.’”

Marin wrote, “Did the president just say that she doesn’t care about the bylaws?”

Alterman indicated that someone had cursed. “I recommend this branch be closed if we cannot even vote on a motion to ‘contact’ national,” she wrote. “How are we supposed to work on anything going forward?”

“There is no work being done.”

John Levin wrote, “It seems to me that there is no work being done by this local branch at the present time. I am aware of nothing. February came and went. Nothing.”

Alterman wrote, “I have not seen any action from this branch. I have asked repeatedly at meetings about committees to address the needs of people of color in our community.”

Zuniga wrote, “OK so we have corporations, schools, hospitals, local businesses running virtually, BUT NOT the {NAACP}? I understand this affected everyone, but this has taken too long. We only want clarity. As Members, why are we not entitled to that?”

One voice in the chat differed with the others. Beverly McFadden wrote, “We want National to lead our election. Let’s leave it to them. (period) We do not need to write a group letter. Individuals can speak for themselves. Joan {Gibson, State Conference Secretary} said it best. Leave it to National.” Later, McFadden said, “Shirley, this is ridiculous. Let’s let National and the State handle the election. Stop bickering!”

Gibson did not respond to an email asking why the election is delayed.

“This is shameful and absent of any spirituality of any type,” Diana Révolus wrote toward the end of the meeting.

The motion to send a letter passed, 17-9, with “promptly” added to the end of the sentence. Dajuan Wiggins wrote, “Although this was a rough meeting tonight, it is very necessary. Some times you have to tear down before building up a stronger foundation. You all have a blessed night.”

‘Multiple people were yelling’

NancyOnNorwalk sent emails to more than 30 Norwalk NAACP members, including Norwalk First Vice President Shirley Mosby, asking about the transcript and the meeting. Most did not reply.

Zuniga and Levin confirmed that their words were accurately depicted in the transcript and declined further comment.

Alterman said Tuesday’s Zoom session was “a healthy normal style meeting, with some differences of opinion and it was being worked out amicably. When the current president, Brenda, joined the call it became pretty intense.”

She was “very disturbed” when Penn-Williams said she didn’t care about the bylaws.

“I believe in the power of the NAACP and I feel upset at its name and power being squandered in Norwalk,” Alterman wrote. “Multiple people at that meeting were yelling on a call, so I do not place blame only on the president. I certainly feel that she didn’t help the situation, but I stated it is absurd that she was on the call at all. Her husband just died. Time should be taken off. We have been told to be patient about any meetings, which as far as I could tell, we were all patient, while she is grieving. I am confused why there is no protocol for someone to step in, while a person is grieving, to carry on usual business. Nobody wants to put a grieving family under more stress.”

Asked about being instructed not to talk to the media, Alterman wrote, “We were instructed that we cannot speak on behalf of the branch. I am definitely not speaking for the branch. I am speaking as a person who grew up hearing about how wonderful the NAACP is and how much change they bring to the community.”

Marin wrote, “While I do not speak on behalf of the NAACP, I feel that the current leadership is doing its best to silence their membership. I am extremely disheartened that the meeting got so ugly and disorganized, but in my view it is a reflection of how chapter leadership conducts itself. I would like to emphasize that I joined the NAACP with the intention of helping to promote racial equity in our community. I hope to see this community united against racism.”

Mallet said, “It very much seems like there’s just sort of kind of a suppression of the voices of the people in the chapter and that everything in the chapter, must be sanctioned” by Penn-Williams, and if it’s not, it’s not allowed. “We did try to have a vote, and, you know, she basically was just very combative about it and tried to tell us that the vote was illegal like what we were doing was against the bylaws, but then later told us she didn’t care about the bylaws.”

“I’m not speaking on behalf of the branch,” she said. “I’m speaking for myself as an activist, and a human being.” She tried to call the national NAACP Wednesday because she thinks Penn-Williams is a “liability” to the NAACP’s reputation and “if she keeps behaving like this, she’s definitely going to spoil it as an institution in Norwalk. It’s a shame because I do believe in the organization and I do believe (that the position has an impact on Norwalk politics) and it seems like one person is really, really squandering, the sort of the sort of power and authority that the NAACP can wield.”

Penn-Williams said the NAACP takes care of its own issues internally. “Not outside. If they have issues, they need to have it inside.”

John Levin is a Chapman Hyperlocal Media Inc. Board member.