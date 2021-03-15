Norwalk NAACP votes: Penn-Williams reelected President

NORWALK, Conn. — Brenda Penn-Williams has again held off a challenge from Jalin Sead and will remain Norwalk NAACP President.

The vote, held virtually over the weekend, was 147 to 94, a Norwalk branch representative said.

“This has been a long coming election, I am glad it’s over,” Penn-Williams said Sunday evening. “I am ecstatic I won.”

“The only thing is I’m upset is my number one supporter is not here with me,” she said.

Penn-Williams lost her husband suddenly in January. Keith Williams died unexpectedly at age 62.

The election is traditionally held in November but delays ensued when the State NAACP took over jurisdiction, then referred it to the National NAACP. The length of time it took to hold the election prompted suspicions and accusations of voter suppression. A recent meeting was described as “traumatic” by some attendees.

Voting began Friday evening and concluded Sunday.

Sead ran against Penn-Williams in 2016, when then-President Darnell Crosland stepped down. Penn-Williams won, 75 to 39.

Sead released this statement:

“The results are in, and the members of the Norwalk Branch, NAACP have spoken. Unfortunately we came up short. This unconventional process has been hectic; but it is time we come together and work for the betterment of our community. I wish President Brenda Penn Williams much success, I would hope that she takes notice to new members, and their ideas. This entire race has been about changing the status quo, and I believe that we can still achieve that, we must.

“I want to thank all of my supporters, this race will not define us, we will continue on. Don’t lose hope in this defeat, use it as fuel to promote the change we so desperately need. Thanks again from the bottom of my heart!”

In other voting, the First Vice President post went to Mark McElveen, who defeated incumbent Shirley Mosby 144-90. Other office candiates were unchallenged: Tanya Rhodes Small is Second Vice President, Beverly McFadden is secretary and Joe Mann is treasurer.