Norwalk needs Lucy Dathan

Norwalk cannot afford to lose Lucy Dathan as a State Representative. In the last session, the legislature sent $296 million dollars in State funding back to Norwalk. That includes $29.8 million for education funding, as well as $242 million for school construction. It also includes $20.5 million for City projects as well as $9.5 million for non-profits and organizations. All of this means a new Norwalk High School, South Norwalk School, Cranbury Elementary, and Naramake Elementary, as well as increased reimbursement for special education and restored Alliance District funding. The ECS formula has also been reworked to increase funding for Norwalk schools going forward. The funding for non-profits and organizations includes Stepping Stones Museum, the Norwalk Symphony, the Maritime Aquarium, Person to Person, and the Carver Center to name a few.

Lucy played an integral role in all of this as Vice Chair of the Appropriations Committee. Lucy is a hard worker. She went through the State budget line by line and attended every hearing, some lasting more than 15 hours. She made good use of her experience as a CPA and former CFO for Norwalk’s benefit.

As a constituent of hers in the 142nd District, I know Lucy responds to requests for help from her constituents. A colleague of mine and I had questions on an environmental issue. I called Lucy and she arranged a meeting with us within a week. She was enormously helpful and agreed to continue to help us in the future. I have heard similar stories from other constituents.

All in all, Norwalk and the residents of the 142nd District cannot afford to lose Lucy. All of us need to vote for Lucy on November 8th.

Galen Wells