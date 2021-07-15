Norwalk needs McMurrer on Common Council

Jennifer McMurrer is an East Norwalk resident running as a new contender for Common Council in District C.

Foremost, she is in favor of fiscal responsibility and transparency on all levels of government while promoting quality of life for everyone. She wants to help position the City of Norwalk to develop more walkable, biker friendly, and green space for everyone to use. She also wants to help Norwalk provide more affordable programs for all children after school and during the summer months.

I have known Jenn for seven years as a neighbor and friend. She is honest, straight forward, and gives 110% of her time to making things happen as a neighborhood and community volunteer at SGC, Norwalk SPEDPAC, President of the Marvin PTA and member of the PTOC. Her positive vision, engaging personality and ability to execute will be a valuable asset for the residents of Norwalk.

Kathy Siever