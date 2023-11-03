Norwalk needs political diversity

What do national political personalities or issues have to do with Norwalk’s local elections? Nothing, they simply distract, so local issues never see the light of day. Such has been the case for nearly a decade. The increased polarization of our two-party system has resulted in states dominated by Republican or Democrat governments. Connecticut is no exception. Single political party rule has concentrated power. Accountability and transparency have fallen by the wayside. Incumbents are returned to office 95% of the time, with our winner take all system versus proportional representation. It’s a vicious cycle.

Currently, 24 out of 25 of Norwalk’s offices: Mayor, Common Council and Board of Education and five of our six state representatives are from one party, despite more than 45 percent voting differently. That’s why, after a 25 year hiatus, the Independent Party is back in Norwalk to shake things up, by providing an additional ballot line for moderate candidates, who care more about their community than either national party. Our objective: Focus on LOCAL issues and LOCAL policies.

Municipal government shouldn’t be partisan. Political parties are irrelevant to providing city services. What does a political affiliation have to do with collecting garbage, paving streets, enforcing zoning or blight ordinances, ensuring passable streets, running schools or managing stormwater and sewage drainage? Nothing, but political parties have everything to do with power, money and special interests – all of which are exacerbated under single party rule.

This spring, the current administration introduced a complete zoning rewrite, supposedly to update and simplify the code. It’s real purpose – make it easier to advance Hartford’s agenda of increased density in Norwalk. The result? Exclusionary zoning around the state has concentrated poverty in cities like Norwalk, leaving local residents to pick up the tab.

Norwalk’s biggest issue? Managing affordability and quality of life. Residents are concerned about aging infrastructure and generating enough tax revenue to pay the bills. Unfortunately, years of developer tax credits will be followed with more projects stretching from MLK Drive to Route 1. Future housing has been handed over to private equity firms despite City Hall claims of supporting home ownership. Current homeowners live in perpetual fear of up-zoning and destabilization of their neighborhoods, as leafy towns get a pass. Sloppy zoning enforcement has turned two-family rental properties into three, four or five family ones – often overcrowded, under taxed and unsafe. Blight has grown, due to absentee landlords. Increased on-street parking is making two-way traffic impassable. Despite a century or two of inadequate stormwater drainage and flooding on Water Street, the city wanted more apartments before flood mitigation.

This November, the Independent Party has 20 candidates running for Council, Board of Education and other city-wide offices. They care about LOCAL city management issues not national politics. With over 43% of Norwalk’s ~55,000 voters registered as Unaffiliated or Independent, our slate reflects this. Half are Unaffiliated/Independent, the other half Democrat or cross endorsed Republicans.

Single party rule has left Norwalk without checks and balances or healthy debate on how to manage increased density. We’ve forfeited city assets to special interests. Those thinking overdevelopment our biggest issue – the real elephant in the room is the school budget with our increased poverty and high needs students. Budget fights between the City and BOE will only worsen, until honest conversations take place over the disconnect between our planning and zoning strategies and ability to fund city services – the largest being education. Between tax abatements for the new apartments, under taxing old, illegal ones and single party acceptance (or apathy) towards Hartford’s density agenda minus any state education dollars, there’s a looming financial crisis. Cramming more people into the most densely populated city in Fairfield County outside of Bridgeport doesn’t solve the problem – it exacerbates it. Norwalk residents deserve better.

Lisa Brinton, Former Mayoral Candidate and Independent Party Town Committee Chair