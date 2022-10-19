Norwalk needs the DEI Officer it was promised

Tonight, the Council Community Services Committee will again discuss the reasons given by staff and the Administration for the delays encountered about how to handle creating a pathway to embrace citizens’ lived experiences when it comes to systemic racism, prejudice, inclusion and equity and why the creation of a DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) Officer and an entity to include Norwalk residents, faith community and businesses has still not become a reality. As a social justice advocate, I am saddened that so much time has gone by and we have squandered much of the goodwill needed to address these tough topics. Let’s come together Norwalk!

Recently, many in the city were truly disappointed in the manner that the Police Department handled the Troupe 429 assault case. Could having an active DEI Officer have helped train the Police Department to handle the Troupe 429 assault case better?

In addition, women’s talents have been bypassed as the Mayor and the Council have once again appointed another white male to a male-dominated Commission, the Harbor Commission. Could a DEI Officer have assisted opening up the selection process?

The government’s silence has been somewhat deafening. It is time for accountability about exactly who has caused these delays. Also, where are the public voices from the NAACP and the Triangle Community Center about these important matters? Other Community Leaders?

Let’s look at a partial timeline in order to help offer a decision:

May 2020: George Floyd murdered in Minnesota.

Summer of 2020: Several rallies in Norwalk emerged to express community thoughts and feelings about not only Floyd’s murder, but a sense of injustice in Norwalk about transparency and fairness on the part of the City and the Police Department for many prior years.

At some point in mid 2020, the City attempted to send out an RFP to hire a consulting firm to help organize an Equity Initiative, which may include creating an Equity Commission or a Citizen’s Police Advisory Board.

Months go by without results and the RFP is reissued.

In the Spring of 2021, with great fanfare, Council and Mayor’s Office held an outdoor press conference to announce that the consulting firm Led By Us had been hired to find a pathway to create the Equity and Justice for All Commission or some other entity that would and could handle equity and justice issues.

It is revealed after the municipal election that Led By Us’ contract has been discontinued but detailed public explanation is missing until Jan. 19.

The minutes of the Feb. 16 Community Service meeting, found on the City website, discussed all the reasons why after two years the City still does not have an Equity and Justice Commission. Chair Dominique Johnson spoke. The Community Services Chief Daniels spoke. The Mayor spoke. Other Council members spoke.

March 16 minutes, a portion of a letter sent in by Susan Cole quoting (former) Councilman Tom Keegan who mentioned the need to help alleviate a distrust of the police.

In the Spring of 2022, the Mayor stated that he would put forth a request to hire a DEI Officer before the end of the fiscal year, July 1.

There is still no resolution about hiring a DEI Officer or creating an entity to deal with equity and justice in our City.

The need is there, expressed by many residents over many months.

Let’s get this done. Together. Now.

Life is short.

Diane Lauricella