Norwalk offers Wall Street holiday celebration Saturday

Norwalk’s second annual Wall Street Wonderland Holiday Celebration is planned for this Saturday, Dec. 2, from 3 until 8 p.m. on River Street. There’s no charge to attend—just be sure to feed the parking meters.

According to a news release, there will be hot cocoa and an all-ages carnival slide.   The entertainment will include Roton Middle School Choir at 4, Norwalk Pontos Dance Troupe of the Pontian Society at 5, and Norwalk Metropolitan Youth Ballet at 5:30.  After the ballet, Santa Claus will ride in on a Norwalk Fire Department truck, and the tree lighting ceremony will get underway.  Santa is expected to stay on the scene until 7:30.

Further info is said to be at visit https://www.visitnorwalk.org/events/wall-street-wonderland/  Email questions to Anna Breault at [email protected].

  1. Scott Vetare

    “There’s no charge to attend—just be sure to feed the parking meters”.
    That’s HEINOUS! Give people a break!

