Norwalk offers Wall Street holiday celebration Saturday

(City of Norwalk)

Norwalk’s second annual Wall Street Wonderland Holiday Celebration is planned for this Saturday, Dec. 2, from 3 until 8 p.m. on River Street. There’s no charge to attend—just be sure to feed the parking meters.

According to a news release, there will be hot cocoa and an all-ages carnival slide. The entertainment will include Roton Middle School Choir at 4, Norwalk Pontos Dance Troupe of the Pontian Society at 5, and Norwalk Metropolitan Youth Ballet at 5:30. After the ballet, Santa Claus will ride in on a Norwalk Fire Department truck, and the tree lighting ceremony will get underway. Santa is expected to stay on the scene until 7:30.

Further info is said to be at visit https://www.visitnorwalk.org/events/wall-street-wonderland/ Email questions to Anna Breault at [email protected].