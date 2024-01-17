Norwalk offers warming centers

Norwalk’s warming centers have been activated. and are available through the weekend, according to a news release. The locations are:
- Norwalk Police Department Community Room, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1 Monroe St.
- Norwalk Public Library Main Branch, 1 Belden Ave.
- Norwalk Public Library SoNo Branch, 19 Washington St.
Further support or overnight shelter are said to be accessible by calling the Norwalk Community Resource Hub at (203) 854-7999. Or call 2-1-1 for shelter connections.
Guidelines for coping with the frigid temperatures were put forth by the Mayor’s Office:
- Turning on the stove for heat is not safe; have at least one of the following heat sources in case the power goes out:
- Extra blankets, sleeping bags, and warm winter coats.
- Fireplace that is up to code with plenty of dry firewood or a gas log fireplace.
- Portable space heaters or kerosene heaters. Check with your local fire department to make sure that kerosene heaters are legal in your area.
- Use electric space heaters with automatic shut-off switches and non-glowing elements. Make sure to keep them away from any flammable materials, like curtains or blankets.
- Use fireplaces, wood stoves, or other combustion heaters only if they are properly vented to the outside and do not leak gas from the flue or exhaust into the indoor air space.
- Have your heating system serviced by a qualified technician every year.
- Do not burn paper in a fireplace.
- Make sure you have proper ventilation if you must use a kerosene heater.
- Use only the type of fuel your heater is designed to use—don’t substitute.
- Keep heat sources, like space heaters, at least 3 feet away from drapes, furniture, or bedding. Never cover your space heater.
- Never place a space heater on top of furniture or near water.
- Never leave children unattended near a space heater.
- Make sure that the cord of an electric space heater is not a tripping hazard, but do not run the cord under carpets or rugs.
- Avoid using extension cords to plug in your space heater.
- If your space heater has a damaged electrical cord or produces sparks, do not use it.
