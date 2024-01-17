Norwalk offers warming centers

The community room at Norwalk Police headquarters is open around the clock as a warming center. (File photo)

Norwalk’s warming centers have been activated. and are available through the weekend, according to a news release. The locations are:

Norwalk Police Department Community Room, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1 Monroe St.

Norwalk Public Library Main Branch, 1 Belden Ave.

Norwalk Public Library SoNo Branch, 19 Washington St.

Further support or overnight shelter are said to be accessible by calling the Norwalk Community Resource Hub at (203) 854-7999. Or call 2-1-1 for shelter connections.

Guidelines for coping with the frigid temperatures were put forth by the Mayor’s Office: