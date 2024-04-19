Norwalk Officials Explain Steps to Residential Parking Passes 

A car is parked in front of a “No Parking” sign in Norwalk. (Photo by Claire Schoen)

Many residents have been asking for years for a residential parking pass program. This week, Norwalk officials outlined the necessary steps to start one, while cautioning that it might not solve all of the residents’ concerns.

Jim Travers, director of the city’s Transportation, Mobility, and Parking Department, told the Planning and Zoning Commission at its meeting on Wednesday that currently, there is no enforcement mechanism in place.

“[City] ordinance doesn’t allow the parking authority the ability to do a residential parking program,” he said. “It doesn’t allow them the ability to do enforcement beyond the metered parking zones.”

For that reason, the first step involves working with the Mayor’s Office to discuss what such enforcement would look like.That meeting has already taken place. Next, the parking authority, together with the Ordinance Committee of the Common Council, will draft an ordinance giving the parking authority the legal ability to enforce residential parking.

“Once we have the legal ability to do that, we can design how the program would look, but there’s just not a legal mechanism in order to do it today,” he said.

Ana Tabachneck, a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, said a residential parking program was among the recommendations for the East Norwalk TOD plan, which is why she asked Travers to provide an update to the commission.

“We have an East Norwalk Transit-Oriented Development project that was, in many ways, part and parcel of including residential parking permits, and we have buildings going up under that,” she said. “That it was a key recommendation of the East Norwalk TOD plan and I know I wasn’t on the zoning [commission] then, but the main reason that, as a resident, I supported the East Village TOD was because of the inclusion of a recommendation for a residential parking pass program.”

However, both Travers and Steve Kleppin, the city’s director of Planning and Zoning, cautioned that a residential parking program wouldn’t necessarily help address parking concerns over new residential developments.

“If there’s a building going up there, they’re still residents, so they would qualify for resident parking,” Travers said. “So residential parking zones are really enacted when there’s (a) major traffic generator that’s creating opportunities for people who live outside the neighborhood that would come in.”

Kleppin gave the example of people driving to the train stations but not wanting to pay to park, so instead, they park on nearby residential streets and take spaces from residents. That type of issue could be addressed through a residential parking pass program, he said.

“One of the reasons [the residential parking pass program] was put in was because there was concern voiced about spillover from other uses and other areas onto the residential streets,” Kleppin said. “The fact that the people who lived on those streets weren’t able to actually park on their streets because of spillover, so one way to potentially address that was to figure out who is parking there and why and come up with the permit program.”

Kleppin said that while the issue was raised with the East Norwalk plan, once the Parking Authority has the ability to enforce parking violations, residential parking programs would be available for the asking by a majority of residents on a street or in a neighborhood.

Based on similar programs elsewhere, Travers said, residents would simply register their license plates. The parking authority would run them through a license plate reader to identify unregistered vehicles.

Enforcing residential parking permits is part of the RFP the city put out for a parking management contract, he said. The current one with LAZ expires this year.

Travers said the parking authority will continue to work with the Mayor’s Office and the Common Council to draft an ordinance around the authority’s enforcement abilities.