Norwalk operating budget finalized, capital budget ‘cap’ set

The Norwalk Board of Estimate and Taxation on Monday, May 6.

Following some minor adjustments, a final $436.1 million operating budget was unanimously approved by the Board of Estimate and Taxation on Monday evening.

The biggest change was that the projections for how much the city needed to contribute to its pension funds went up by $906,563.

“The actuaries come forth and based on data that they have, they’re able to give an estimate of what the pension ADEC [the employer contribution to the pension fund] is going to be,” Jared Schmitt, the city’s new CFO, said. “Shortly after the last vote on the budget, we got the final version from the actuaries and that amount, as I mentioned, was $906,563 more across all four of the pension claims.”

However, both Schmitt and Tom Ellis, the city’s director of management and budgets, said that the additional expense—which reflected in the slightly higher approved budget amount—was offset by an additional higher-than-expected investment income.

The previous version of the budget estimated $1.5 million for investment income, but after the city reached out to the firm that does its investments and received an update on the expected yields, Schmitt said they increased the line by $4 million.

“So then net, it’s about a $3.1 million to the good—about $900,000 of it will be used to cover the additional costs for pension and the remaining would go toward providing a little bit of relief compared to what had been adopted in the budgets to the taxpayers,” Schmitt said.

Based on the budget, the estimated median tax bills by district are:

District 1: $6,412 (increase of $387 from last year)

District 2: $6,171 (increase of $466 from last year)

District 3: $8,029 (increase of $382 from last year)

District 4: $7,095 (increase of $162 from last year)

District 5: $9,441 (increase of $58 from last year)

District 6: $18,622 (increase of $326 from last year)

Ellis said the additional revenue might reduce the median bill anywhere from $60 to $130.

This chart shows the updated breakdown of where the city operating budget is allocated.

A look into the capital budget

The Board of Estimate and Taxation voted 6-1 on an overall $70 million capital budget forwarded to them by the Common Council. This vote essentially “caps” the bonding the city can do in a fiscal year, Chairman Ed Abrams said. The $70 million includes $45 million from the city and schools, with the rest coming from the Water Pollution Control Authority and Parking Authority.

However, it doesn’t mean the city will necessarily borrow $70 million this year, Ellis said. The $70 million is reflective of the projects approved, but not all get funded that year, he said.

“It isn’t necessarily reflective of how much we’re going to borrow in August—that is reflective of not only what we just approved, but also what we’re going to have to fund over the next year based on the cash flow projections that all departments do,” Ellis said. “So somebody may get approved for a $3 million project with this vote, but they may not necessarily do it for a year or two. Or they may not need the cash to pay for it right away.”

August is when the city usually decides how much it’s going to bond for, Ellis said.

Still, board member Anne Yang, the lone vote against the capital budget, said this was the highest capital budget in a few years.

“’There are still some things in here which I don’t think should be part of the capital budget to be bonded,” she said. “So I’m not comfortable approving a $70 million debt issuance based on this exhibit of capital budget appropriations, and effectively give them a carte blanche at this point in time.”

Yang said that if they issued $70 million of bonds, that would bring the city to about $520 million in total debt.

“So this takes us well over, where we had up until a month or two ago believed was our cap, and what we could do from a rating agency standpoint and not lose our AAA rating,” she said. “It’s not as if we have a lot of debt capacity to do this and we’re coming very close to what one might perceive as risky.”