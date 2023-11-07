Norwalk Ordinance Committee advances affordable housing ordinance

The Oct. 30 Ordinance Commitee meeting on Zoom.

In an effort to support more affordable housing in the city, the Ordinance Committee of the Common Council advanced an ordinance at a meeting on Monday, Oct. 30, that will “create the Affordable Housing Account” and “establish policies, procedures, and criteria” for it.

“The City of Norwalk recognizes the wide-ranging benefits of adequate housing for all seeking permanent shelter,” the preamble of the ordinance reads. “Housing stability has been linked to positive life outcomes for children, greater neighborhood and community resilience, and better individual and community health.”

The ordinance states that there is “a nationwide housing crisis—one that is even more acute here in Fairfield County.” The goal is to create an affordable housing account that will help support housing for low-and-moderate income individuals and families.

“There is already money that the city has received over the last few years from developers—it’s not an enormous amount of money,” Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large) said. “There is an existing zoning regulation that requires developers in certain instances to contribute to that fund under our workforce housing regulations. This ordinance is to allow the city to actually expend those funds.”

Only one member of the public, Diane Cece, spoke at the committee’s public hearing on the ordinance.

“This ordinance—I see it referenced as the affordable housing ordinance but I don’t think this is any sort of affordable housing plan,” she said.

Cece questioned how the funds would be distributed.

“Is the money advanced ahead of any projects and then they have to come back and prove they used it?” she said. “If it does get approved in advance and it gets awarded in advance, who’s doing the post-mortem on these projects and what happens if a project did not comply? Would they have to reimburse the money? I don’t see any of that in here.”

Niedzielski-Eichner said that they crafted this to allow for a variety of different funding types, such as matching grants or reimbursements for work.

“The whole intent here is not to limit this program, but instead to let the Affordable Housing Committee work with the Planning and Zoning and Community Development departments each year to design the appropriate program for that particular year,” she said. “The Affordable Housing Committee that will be established by this will review the applications. They will forward the apps to the Council with their recommendations.”

She said that the Committee, which will include two members of the Council, will include three community members who own or live in affordable housing.

Cece also said that the funding should be prioritized for local residents and local contractors.

“Part of my concern with this is this could be going to developers, contractors who come from other parts of the country,” she said.

The ordinance will also require an annual report on the fund to the Common Council.

The full Council will vote on the ordinance at its next meeting.

