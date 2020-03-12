Norwalk organizations adjust plans in wake of coronavirus emergency announcement

NORWALK, Conn. – A third Connecticut resident has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and Gov. Ned Lamont has put Connecticut into a state of emergency.

The latest COVID19 victim is “an elderly gentleman who lives in a private residence in New Canaan and is hospitalized at Norwalk Hospital,” Lamont’s press release states. “This case is not connected to any known cases in Connecticut, and DPH officials are assisting medical professionals at Norwalk Hospital to conduct the contract trace investigation on this individual.”

St. Patrick’s Day parade cancelled

cancelled Norwalk Library postpones programs and cancels room bookings

and cancels room bookings CNNA postpones budget seminar

postpones budget seminar Vietnam veteran dinner postponed

postponed NCC going online

Lockwood Mathews Mansion cancels March and April events

Norwalk cancels St. Patrick’s Day parade

“The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is a wonderful Norwalk event and is something our community looks forward to each year. Unfortunately, it cannot move forward this weekend,” Mayor Harry Rilling said in a statement.

“With multiple parades being canceled in the area, the expected attendance at our parade has certainly increased. While the current risk in Norwalk is low, we must consider the health of first responders, residents, and visitors who staff, attend and march in the parade. Our top priority is keeping everyone safe and healthy and preventing potential community spread,” he continued. “While it’s certainly disappointing to cancel this event, it is the prudent decision given the uncertainty around COVID-19 and how quickly the situation can change. I wish everyone a safe, healthy, and enjoyable St. Patrick’s Day Weekend.”

Library

“{T}he Norwalk Public Library has decided to postpone all in-person library programs and to cancel all room bookings until at least April 30 at both the Belden Avenue and the SoNo Branch facilities,” a press release said. “Both libraries for now will remain open to the public during regular hours, unless the health crisis worsens. The Governor’s emergency declaration lasts until April 30.”

This means the Lit Crawl is postponed but the Income Tax Assistance Program will continue.

NPL will “implement a preemptive public health strategy that is much more effective than a reactive response after the virus has spread.” It “regrets any inconvenience caused by these new measures.”

The press release continues:

“NPL staff will be following health guidelines and working with City health staff to clean surfaces, to minimize close proximity interactions and hand-to-hand social contact, and to take other effective safety measures.

“Library staff are reviewing methods to enable patrons to take more advantage of the NPL’s extensive on-line digital resources, including eAudiobooks, educational and entertainment databases. Please check the NPL’s website regularly for more details.

“Library in-person programming has also been cancelled at the public libraries in Westport, New Canaan, Darien and Wilton.

“Postponed events include all Children’s Department programs, the Jim Clarke Concert Series on March 15 and March 22, the History Lecture on March 27 and April 24, the First Friday Film showing on April 3, the Friends of the Library Used Book Sale starting on April 30, and the other events listed on the NPL’s website.

“In addition to in-person program events located at both libraries, the NPL has also postponed the LitCrawl scheduled for April 14 at Wall Street and SoNo Mall locations.

“The only exception is the IRS/VITA Income Tax Assistance Program that meets every Thursday at Belden Avenue until April 16.

“The Library recognizes that this public health crisis is very fluid and subject to change. The NPL is closely following the assessment of the situation by the State and the City and will inform our patrons of any necessary adjustments. We thank the Norwalk Public Library’s loyal patrons and dedicated staff for their assistance and patience.”

CNNA

The Coalition of Norwalk Neighborhood Associations (CNNA) has postponed its “Understanding the Budgeting Process” seminar until further notice. It had been scheduled for March 30. CNNA member Adolph Neaderland said the move is “complying with City and State regulations and common sense.”

Inquiries may be directed to [email protected]

Vietnam veterans appreciation will wait

The American Legion Post 12 has postponed its Vietnam veteran dinner to Aug. 2. The event is free to any veteran who served between July 1, 1960, to April 30, 1975, and $20 for all others. A family-style dinner will be served. Cash bar. All proceeds benefit the American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion. For more information, email [email protected] or call 203-866-8249.

LMM opening April 2 but events cancelled

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum is cancelling and/or postponing public events in March and April:

Saturday, March 21: Princeton’s Footnotes concert has been cancelled

Thursday, April 2: New Exhibit: “About Women” (will open as scheduled on April 2; reception postponed)

Saturday, April 4: Smithsonian Museum Day has been cancelled

Sunday, April 26: Tea with Ellen Easton has been cancelled

NCC cancels classes immediately

Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) President Mark Ojakian has directed the four Connecticut State Universities and the 12 Connecticut Community Colleges to move all classes to an online-only format from Monday, March 23 through at least Sunday, April 5, a press release said.

“The campuses are expected to remain open for day-to-day functions, and all non-teaching faculty and staff are expected to continue to report to work as scheduled,” it said.

“All classes through Friday, March 13 are expected to continue as scheduled, with the exception of Southern Connecticut State University and Norwalk Community College, both of which canceled classes for the remainder of the week and are planning to reopen for administrative functions on Monday, March 16,” it said.

“We are taking all necessary precautions to mitigate the threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus on our students, faculty, and staff,” Ojakian is quoted as saying. “In concert with the CSCU campus leaders, we made the decision to move classes online out of an abundance of caution. We will continue to closely monitor the spread of the virus and take all necessary precautions to protect our communities.”

More info

