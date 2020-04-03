Norwalk parents’ frustrations boil over, but positive suggestions abound

NORWALK, Conn. — Several weeks into the grand experiment of “distance learning” necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Norwalk parents’ attitudes run the gamut from optimistic problem solving to utter desperation. A sampling of recent quotes from Facebook’s Norwalk Parents for Education page reflects the scattered array of opinions and emotions:

Many parents are challenged by the curriculum

“ I asked my daughter’s teacher for an answer key for the math. I know how to get the answer, but I don’t know how they would teach it. We did Monday’s assignment, and I sent it to see if I was on the right track and I did it completely wrong. I didn’t make her redo it.”

for an answer key for the math. I know how to get the answer, but I don’t know how they would teach it. We did Monday’s assignment, and I sent it to see if I was on the right track and I did it completely wrong. I didn’t make her redo it.” “ I have to stop and read so that I can understand what’s required and then I have to give a 15 minute lecture complete with YouTube videos etc, it JUST. TAKES. FOREVER. And some things – I don’t understand myself, like I understand it but I don’t know how to explain it, or how to teach it the way they’re teaching it in class? Today was an easier day. I need anti-anxiety meds now.”

so that I can understand what’s required and then I have to give a 15 minute lecture complete with YouTube videos etc, it JUST. TAKES. FOREVER. And some things – I don’t understand myself, like I understand it but I don’t know how to explain it, or how to teach it the way they’re teaching it in class? Today was an easier day. I need anti-anxiety meds now.” “ The new packets that were sent home for phase 2 definitely have more work. We spend so much time completing the work daily! We all need a break.”

for phase 2 definitely have more work. We spend so much time completing the work daily! We all need a break.” “ The new packets of BOE are tough. My daughter is in 3rd. Teacher said if it goes beyond 3.5 hours to stop. We had a couple really bad days where both of us ended up crying.”

are tough. My daughter is in 3rd. Teacher said if it goes beyond 3.5 hours to stop. We had a couple really bad days where both of us ended up crying.” “ I can’t do it. I do 3 worksheets a day and that’s it.”

do 3 worksheets a day and that’s it.” “ I have concerns about kids’ now unfettered access to YouTube (it is a learning tool, but we lock YouTube down at home on our devices and it was locked down when kids were on school devices) but I’m not sure how to solve for that.”

about kids’ now unfettered access to YouTube (it is a learning tool, but we lock YouTube down at home on our devices and it was locked down when kids were on school devices) but I’m not sure how to solve for that.” “This isn’t home schooling! Home schooling is an educational choice parents make. This is distant learning. It’s not meant to be sustainable for long periods of time. NPS is in ‘phase two’ of making it up as they go and everyone’s already overwhelmed.”

Some parents are challenged by their kids

“ I can’t deal with the whining. My son is out riding his scooter now. Maybe we will try later.”

My son is out riding his scooter now. Maybe we will try later.” “ I am seriously losing my damn mind!!”

losing my damn mind!!” “ I’m gonna strangle both of them.”

both of them.” “ He says it’s boring and just doesn’t want to do it…they are so confused. This is not good at all! They think it’s a vacation! They want to be on their own agenda.”

and just doesn’t want to do it…they are so confused. This is not good at all! They think it’s a vacation! They want to be on their own agenda.” “ Horrible. I’m trying to work and hand hold my 8 year old.”

I’m trying to work and hand hold my 8 year old.” “I can tell you I barely do any of the activities they send for my preschooler. He entertains himself and basically asks for snacks every half an hour.”

“…is it too early to start drinking?!”

Teachers offer their wisdom

“ I told the parents in my 3rd grade class that the children need to be responsible for their learning. They have the outline of the day and the materials. If there are any questions email me or post on google classroom. We don’t want the parents to have to hand hold them. I know it’s more difficult with younger children.”

in my 3rd grade class that the children need to be responsible for their learning. They have the outline of the day and the materials. If there are any questions email me or post on google classroom. We don’t want the parents to have to hand hold them. I know it’s more difficult with younger children.” “My two cents as a teacher: No parent should be sitting with their child to do work. We wouldn’t do that as teachers so you shouldn’t. Yes go over the directions, check for understanding, but then leave them alone. Foster independence. The more you help the more they will want your help. Have them jot questions down and then email the teacher.”

And many parents offer techniques and solutions