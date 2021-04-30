Norwalk parents organize to keep sailing school open

NORWALK, Conn. — A grassroots group of Norwalk parents expects to be running a sailing school this summer on Calf Pasture Beach, continuing a tradition that reportedly goes back more than half a century, in spite of the unplanned departure of long-time operator Bruce Caslowitz.

Norwalk Sailing School LLC was the only bidder responding to a City request for proposals, participants say.

Caslowitz, who ran the school for 36 years, opted not to compete for the location after the City declined to simply renew the $1 a year lease to his nonprofit for another 5-year term.

“We were lucky that most of the staff that worked with Bruce in the last year are coming back. Not all of them can make it because it’s kind of late in the season,” Nodira Isamiddinova, managing member for the newly formed LLC, said.

Isamiddinova said when she heard what was happening, she reached out to Caslowitz. “I just thought it’s a shame that it’s because of the bureaucracy that you know the community will lose this resource, which has been around since the 60s,” she said.

Nicholas Bova and Edward Tatton III helped write the bid, she said.

While the group doesn’t have official City approval yet – the Common Council will have to vote on it – Norwalk Sailing School LLC was given a letter of intent Thursday recognizing theirs as the winning bid, Isamiddinova said.

Norwalk Communications Director Josh Morgan confirmed that a meeting had been held Thursday. “The RFP Review Committee has made a recommendation and referred this to the Common Council for review and discussion,” he said in an email.

‘Not not-for-profit’

Controversy ensued last year when the City opted not to renew Caslowitz’ lease. Morgan called it important for the City to have standardized agreements at its facilities and public spaces.

“The proper agreement for this type of use would be a license agreement – not a lease agreement – which will protect the business, City, and taxpayers and will allow for equitable use of the space,” he said.

The City’s RFP specified that a vendor would pay a 20% fee based on the previous month’s gross revenue or “a standard monthly rate” for use of the property.

Caslowitz and former Recreation and Parks Department Director Mike Mocciae said the school didn’t make a profit. The season is too short, Caslowitz said.

Caslowitz nonprofit files 990-N postcard forms with the federal government each year, which means it’s had “gross receipts not greater than $50,000.”

Mayor Harry Rilling, at the April 5 meeting of the Board of Estimate and Taxation, said that other possible vendors should have the opportunity to bid on the City-owned property, as, “We don’t want to have any thoughts of selecting one vendor to the exclusion of others.”

He had heard that Caslowitz charged “somewhere in the area of $2,000” for sailing lessons, he said. While Caslowitz reported, “they barely make a profit,” Rilling was “relatively sure that people are paid a salary out of those monies… so it’s a business, it’s not not-for-profit.”

Caslowitz told NancyOnNorwalk that he charged $425 for a two-week camp. Private lessons were $30 an hour plus the boat rental, and a three-hour rental was $30-90. He called this about $150 private lessons, plus Norwalk residents got a 10% discount.

“It wasn’t a cash cow for anybody. And it will never be a cash cow,” Mocciae said.

“There was a deed when this property was given to the to the city that there wasn’t going to be commercialized,” Caslowitz said.

The BET in its April 5 meeting authorized a $25,000 expense to buy a building owned by Caslowitz’ non-profit but built on City land. While it was reported that Caslowitz was satisfied with the price, Caslowitz told NancyOnNorwalk that while he agreed to the figure, “I’m not happy with it. I’m not happy with anything that’s going on with the City.”

“We’re nonprofit, but just like the Coast Guard Auxiliary, the Coast Guard building next to us. Is that going to go up for re-lease next?” he asked.

Mocciae also said the Coast Guard owns its building on the beach. “They’re not providing any classes, they haven’t done anything for a year and a half,” he said.

It’s a federal organization, even if it’s an auxiliary, and it helps keep the coast safe, Rilling said. The City is considering putting the Norwalk Police marine division into the building because its station on North Water Street tends to flood, ruining equipment, he added.

Caslowitz said Wednesday that he’s still waiting for the $25,000. He put $27,000 of supplies into the building after Superstorm Sandy and had donated labor to rebuild it, he said.

He had borrowed $62,000 after Sandy and still owes $50,000, he said. So the sale of the building would only cover half that, and he still has boats and equipment.

‘Not a handshake’

Norwalk Chief of Staff Laoise King recently said that under Mocciae, “many very popular (Recs and Parks) programs were held together by handshakes and personal relationships.”

Caslowitz took exception to that remark.

It wasn’t a “handshake,” he said; he had to come to the Council Recreation and Parks Committee every five years and answer any questions that were asked. If any other nonprofit had wanted it, “the city would have looked at it.”

The RFP and its 20% “skim” of gross sales was ridiculous and “we never even profited close to 10 percent,” he said.

NancyOnNorwalk heard a rumor that Caslowitz used to sleep in a camper parked outside the sailing school, more-or-less living on City property.

That turned out to be one of the things Caslowitz was unhappy with then-Director of Recreation and Parks Nick Roberts about. Roberts, who has left the City for another job, told him last summer that he couldn’t do that anymore, Caslowitz said.

Caslowitz had a camper there from 2003 to 2020, he said. Sometimes he stayed on his sailboat in SoNo but sometimes he stayed in the camper, where he could keep an eye on the kids out on the water. He also used it for an office, a safe place to keep money, and he could protect his equipment out on the sand.

Ballplayers would come over after games and urinate on the boats, he said. He even saw people pee on the Shea McGrath memorial. People also sat on boats.

“I’ve seen everything in the years I was there,” he said. “…Sometimes I’d stay, and sometimes I go back to my boat.”

City officials declined to comment.

All Roberts did was “just try to dictate craziness to me and it was always done the way I’ve always done it,” Caslowitz said.

Operating under the City’s current guidelines would just be too stressful and, “I’m 65 years old, I’ve got a 52-foot sailing boat down in Florida that sails from Connecticut to Florida every winter. I’m just gonna leave it down there and do charters and be a captain,” he said.

‘Now they can move ahead’

Isamiddinova said the new group will buy Caslowitz’ equipment. Now that it has the letter from the City, it can start hiring staff members and advertising the service.

“Since Nick Roberts left, the new acting director Ken Hughes has kept a reasonable head and helped push things quickly to this point of accepting NSS LLC’s BID and now they can move ahead to open youth registrations and offer my staff summer jobs,” Caslowitz said. “My hat is off to Ken Hughes, {Norwalk Chief of Operations and Public Works} Anthony Carr and {Deputy Corporation Counsel} Jeff Spahr.”

The new group has “decided on all the boats they want to keep. I sold off all the other boats, and I’m just giving them all the supplies and tools and everything ready to go,” Caslowitz said.

The camps on average service about 30 kids and over the season “a lot of kids” go through, Isamiddinova said. But it’s also about renting kayaks, paddleboards and wind surfing equipment, a resource for people, “accessible to everybody who comes to calf pasture beach and the rates are pretty affordable as well.”

The school operates off U.S. sailing safety manuals and the staff understands weather issues, she said.

Isamiddinova said the waterfront is one of the things that attracted her to Norwalk. She had intended to take sailing lessons and maybe her kids could, too, “that’s how I got here, that’s how I heard about the program and the whole situation around them not being able to continue.”

Caslowitz is advising.

“I’m happy to help them,” Caslowitz said. “I’m all about a smooth transition and giving as much of my knowledge I can to the next person and given them a great deal on all the boats and everything.”

Freelance reporter Kelly Kultys contributed to this story.