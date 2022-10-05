Norwalk Parking Authority looks to spruce up Yankee Doodle Garage

NORWALK, Conn. — The public has overwhelmingly weighed in and a color scheme for Yankee Doodle Garage improvements has been chosen.

About 1,100 people took part in a survey over a three week period and 40% liked the “random blue” design, compared with 22% for the next closest competitor, the rainbow option, said Assistant Parking Director James Emery.

The blue will only be part of the facelift though, as a consulting firm developed a plan to cut the garage’s ribs and open up the first level, said James Travers, Director of Transportation, Mobility, and Parking (TMP). Cornices will wrap around the ribs’ bottom and there will be a cap all the way around the top. A paint job inside will brighten the interior, as well as make it easier for folks to remember where they parked. On the River Street exit side, a green space plaza is planned.

Video by Harold F. Cobin at end of story

Travers, who was hired in January 2021, is leading a complete infrastructure upgrade for the area. The Wall Street Corridor Improvements were estimated at $13 to 15 million a year ago, of which Mayor Harry Rilling and the Common Council committed $1.7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. Fuss & O’Neill, a civil and environmental engineering firm, was awarded a $350,000 contract to design changes to the Wall Street/West Avenue area, including redesigning the intersection of Wall, West and Belden Avenues. The latter is already funded by a $3.5 million State grant. Lighting, decorative pavers, traffic and safety improvements, new sidewalks and other infrastructure improvements are expected in approximately 650 linear feet west of Mill Hill, funded through a $1.5 million Local Transportation Capital Improvement Program (LOTCIP) grant.

It’s aimed at creating a pedestrian-oriented environment but “in order for for that part to be successful you need to have people comfortable about the whole entire experience,” Traver said. The garage will be “a pivotal section of what’s going on.” Wide sidewalks won’t help if “you don’t like the feeling to and from the garage.”

The Wall Street Corridor Improvements plan to return Burnell Boulevard to two-way traffic is part of making the garage more usable, Travers said Monday. Buses won’t back into their spaces but instead will park on either side of the street, and the garage entrance, additionally spiffed up with a canopy, will be obvious to drivers.

Early on, Travers went to Wall Street Neighborhood Association meetings and heard complaints about the dark garage, he said.

The City hired THA Consulting, Inc. (formerly Timothy Haahs & Associates, Inc), a firm focused on parking. “They’re one of the leaders, in our opinion, on who do this type of work, take structures and put new life to them.”

“We started to look at what are options to do that,” he said. “One of them was going to be to remove the ribs, right, and put a new facade onto the garage. That quickly started to rise up to the level of ‘we didn’t have the money to do that’.”

Cutting the ribs, staining the concrete and dressing up the edges will cost about $1.5 million, he said. The Parking Authority will pay for it out of user fees, “it’s a reinvestment of the parking revenue back into our facilities to making sure that they’re more comfortable for its end user.”

The LED lighting equipment installed five years ago on the Wall Street side of the garage will be repurposed, Travers said.

“I think we nailed on an extremely exciting design,” Emery said at the Sept. 27 Parking Authority meeting. “I wish we could throw the shovel in the ground tomorrow. But that’s just because I’m extremely impatient. I think this was a really well done program to hear what the community is interested in.”

Emery said the 1,100 responses “way outdid my expectations.” Travers said, “Over 1100 responses to a survey is actually incredible.”

On Monday, Travers said concept designs got the City this far and now construction documents are needed. Those will be used in the bidding process to find a contractor and hopefully construction will start next summer.

The first part will be cutting the ribs and then an extensive power washing is needed, he said. THA has worked on modernization with paint and stain and is working with contractors to ensure a long-lasting result.

“We think the community got it right with the colors that they voted for,” Travers said. “Because that should age fairly well in the in the total scheme of this.”