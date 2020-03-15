Norwalk ‘Parks and Rec.’ should give teachers chance to lead summer camps

Dear Nancy,

I want to thank you for the work you do keeping us up-to-date on day-to-day happenings in Norwalk. The Hour no longer does that.

Just a suggestion: maybe you can start covering local sports, because our student-athletes are being overlooked.

In reference to the all the comments on your site about the summer camps, I feel what’s important is that we service the youth of Norwalk and give them enrichment-wellness activities in a healthy environment. These youth are the future of Norwalk.

It’s just kind of a shame that Parks and Recreation didn’t contact some of the more qualified professional educators. I feel we would not have all this commotion had Parks and Rec just reached out and consulted with these individuals who were born, raised, and teach in Norwalk.

In reference to David Liberatore and Tim Hefferan, these are two individuals with so many years of running successful summer camps in Norwalk. David and I began Gym Games 17 years ago, and he’s had kids from all over the City of Norwalk attending his camp; not just Rowayton. Tim has been a part of “Get a Hit” baseball camp at Brien McMahon High School for over 25 years. He has run a very efficient baseball camp for the youth of Norwalk.

Other than these two, there are other camps that I ran, and there’s other individuals who have run other outstanding camps all over the city. None of these individuals have been contacted by the Parks and Rec. They are all NPS teachers. At least give them an opportunity to continue to provide outstanding athletic programs for our youth.

I know there is an issue of the wage decrease. However, why didn’t Parks and Rec at least reach out to them to gauge their interest in employment?

I would just like to talk about the characters of these individuals, and what they mean to Norwalk. Some people just don’t understand how special these individuals are to the students and parents of Norwalk. For instance, the number of hours they spend volunteering their time coaching different teams, such as baseball, softball, volleyball, basketball, and other sports. They also provide clinics to coaches.

For instance, Tim, for over 10 years, what he did for baseball in this town, and did not get paid a cent for it.

All Parks and Rec. had to do was contact these professionals who have directed these successful camps for years. People that are educated to deal with our youth were overlooked during this process.

It’s not too late for Parks and Rec to swallow their pride and reach out to these successful individuals for the betterment of our youth.

God Bless You, and let all of us be healthy.

Sincerely,

Joe Madaffari