Norwalk Parks Master Plan approved

Nick Kuhn, Park Planner at Kimley-Horn, speaks to the Norwalk Common Council during Tuesday’s meeting.

Norwalk’s first new Recreation and Parks Master Plan since 1996 was approved in a 12-1 Common Council vote Tuesday.

Democrats lauded the 254-page document; Republicans criticized dog droppings in the parks.

“Before you go congratulating yourselves about the job that you spent a lot of time on, and, you know, spending money is one thing, but the plan is not complete until you figure out a way to enforce the rules. In particular, I’m kind of talking about dogs in the parks. And I see it all over,” said Richard Bonenfant, a Republican At Large Council candidate.

Then-Recreation and Parks Director Nick Roberts initiated a master plan process in September 2019, telling Common Council members that the department had a “glaring” deficiency, “it currently lacks strategic plans or goals … we don’t even have a mission statement or a vision statement for the parks department.”

The Council subsequently approved a $249,975 contract with White Plains-based engineering consultants Kimley-Horn.

Nick Kuhn, Park Planner at Kimley-Horn, speaks to the Norwalk Common Council during Tuesday’s meeting.

Robert Stowers, hired two years ago as Norwalk Recreation and Parks Director, said Tuesday, “I’m very excited about this master plan, and very excited about it, even more excited about implementing it with the help of the public.” The “year and a half process” served as his “initiation to the city,” after he moved here from Seattle.

The public contributed more than 850 hours in the plan’s development, said Nick Kuhn, Park Planner at Kimley-Horn. There were more than 4,500 visits to the project’s website “and hundreds of hundreds of responses through our statistical surveys, as well as our online surveys, and dozens and dozens of folks throughout the workshops.”

A top 10 priority goals list developed with “some overarching themes that hit on in terms of quality of parks, equity, and access of parks, and identifying funding and making sure that what we have is an offering that we can maintain, and that we have the ability to meet the needs, the diverse needs of the community in regards to programming and meeting our resiliency goals as well,” he said.

The plan outlines $142.7 million in proposed capital projects but states that the City’s spending patterns should allow for $46.25 million in funding, about 32% of the goal for the coming decade.

“We really have to sharpen the pencil to make sure that we understand the top needs and priorities of the community and really accomplish this in a realistic manner,” Kuhn said.

Additional sources of funding might develop from a parks foundation, he said, explaining that potential projects have been scored on a metric, resulting in plans throughout the city. “This is really meant to be an overall guidance, not necessarily an ordering of how to do projects,” he said.

Nick Kuhn, Park Planner at Kimley-Horn, speaks to the Norwalk Common Council during Tuesday’s meeting.

Bonenfant was one of two public speakers who addressed the plan. Developers of the 200 apartments planned for the former YMCA property on West Avenue said it wasn’t their responsibility to provide areas for residents’ dogs, and suggested they could use the adjacent Norwalk River Valley Trail or Matthews Park across the street.

He has grandchildren and sees dogs in “many of the parks,” he said. People aren’t obeying the rules and “the money you are spending on improving things, if you can’t enforce what you have, then, you know, you’re missing part of the equation,” he said.

Activist Diane Lauricalla, a Democrat, said, “I am very pleased that we did do a master plan and a strategic plan. However, sometimes the devil is in the details.”

Artificial turf is mentioned in the “plans in the back,” she said, calling that “an uncalled for, kind of sneaky way to try to just put this in as policy in the city.”

Council member Barbara Smyth (D-At Large) followed up on the dog comments, asking Stowers for a response.

“Citizens are really getting involved in this whole situation with dogs because more people are moving here, and a lot of people are moving here with dogs,” Stowers said.

Seattle has more dogs than children and advocacy groups can help, he said. “In fact, there’s been a group that has come to me recently that has incorporated; I think they’re affiliated with Taylor Farms right now…. they want to advocate for dog owners and dog parks.”

Other communities are requiring developers to contribute money for pocket parks, he said.

“I’m hoping we can look at something like that, because dogs are coming,” Stowers said. “…It’s a problem that is extensive, because you need enforcement. And then with enforcement comes tickets and court and it can get away from you. So it’s the whole system that has to be thought through, really, really, it has to be thought through really well, because one thing leads to another.”

Council member Josh Goldstein (D-At Large) asked about turf.

Turf was removed from the document, to “really allow for that flexibility and consideration for individual projects for what the appropriate surfaces really need to be at the time those projects are being designed,” Kuhn said.

Aquatics are also in the plan, he said.

Nick Kuhn, Park Planner at Kimley-Horn, speaks to the Norwalk Common Council during Tuesday’s meeting.

Accolades flowed.

Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large) called the plan “excellent,” praising its attention to maintenance. Josh Goldstein (D-At Large) called it “visionary” and “really well thought out.”

“We did pick the best person” to be Recreation and Parks Director, said Recreation and Parks Committee Chairwoman Darlene Young (D-District B).

“I think Recreation and Parks was, I don’t want to say flying by the seat of their pants, but it was sort of reactionary, right, the kinds of things that we did and what we responded to,” Young said. “We did the best that we could with the resources and the manpower and the money that we have. But I think we’re at a point where Recreation and Parks needs to move to a higher level of standard, and what we offer to the community.”

“We know there’s gonna be a lot of pressures on our budget in the future. And now we have a roadmap to follow, and we can anticipate what it’s going to cost in different places,” said James Frayer (D-District E).

Lone Council Republican Bryan Meek (District D) cast the only no vote, saying, “Let’s clean up the dog poop.”

Reminder:

NancyOnNorwalk requires full names from commenters.

For more information, go here.