Norwalk parks master plan effort proceeds to visioning workshops after collecting data

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk has more parkland acres per citizen than the national average and is “roughly” on track with its peers, but more acreage is needed to maintain that status as the city grows, consultants say. City spending on parks is way below national average.

The City’s Recreation and Parks Master Plan process has dug up comparisons like that and collected much data in its drive to deliver results to the Common Council by the end of the year. You can help by participating in one of the visioning workshops being held this week.

“The City welcomes the community’s ideas and comments,” a news release said.

About a year and a half ago, the Council authorized $249,975 for a consultant to develop a parks master plan, an initiative that began under former Director of Recreation and Parks Nick Roberts. It had been nearly 20 years since the last parks master plan, Recreation and Parks Committee Chairwoman Darlene Young (D-District B) said in 2019; the City’s website offers a master plan from 1996.

White Plains-based engineering consulting firm Kimley-Horn and Associates was hired to do the work and began in March by interviewing City officials, holding focus groups and public workshops, said Nick Kuhn, Park Planner at Kimley-Horn, Sept. 14 at the Council Recreation and Parks Committee meeting. Outreach was also done online, drawing 2,500 visits to the website and just under 400 responses to a survey, from Norwalk residents.

“We did hear a lot about quality, or concerns about the quality of the parks, particularly whether the maintenance and the quality was equitable across all parks staffing aspects,” Kuhn said. “This was again, something that we heard, frequently mentioned in a lot of the interviews.”

In addition to the online survey, Kimley Horn also sent questionnaires to 1,500 families through Norwalk Public Schools. That’s important because it “represents households that may not utilize parks currently today or participate in programs,” Kuhn said. “…I like to say, essentially, this cup of water matches the pool that it’s drawn from, and so demographically, the results are weighted to match the demographics of the city.”

Nearly 60% of those folks choose Calf Pasture Beach as their number one choice for leisure or recreation in Norwalk. Tied for second place status were Cranbury Park or the nearest city park with just under 10% of respondents choosing them as their first choice. Going to a mall was further down the list.

Overall, “the top two preferences from residences are City-owned parks… number three then is restaurants,” Kuhn said. “So when it comes down to what you’d like to do, and your own leisure or recreation, a lot of there’s a lot of support for city parks here.”

As for barriers to using City parks, the primary issue is unawareness of what’s offered. The biggest issue for Latino and Black households is lack of restrooms, Kuhn said.

Respondents were asked to list needs and estimate what percentage of needs were met.

Nearly 15,000 households, out of out of Norwalk’s approximately 34,000 households, mentioned walking paths. The biggest deficit is outdoor pools.

Analyzing the data and doing math, Kimley Horn has listed top priorities for investment:

Walking paths and sidewalks Natural parks and preserves Outdoor pools Trails/multiuse paths Restrooms

But asking citizens where they’re willing to see their tax dollars go, you get a different “top five” list:

Maintaining existing beach parks and water access Maintaining existing parks Develop new trails and connect existing trails and sidewalks Redevelop/improve existing beach and waterfront parks Purchase land for open space or natural areas

“Developing new trails and redeveloping improving beach parks or waterfront parks were the top two choices for the population ages below 34,” Kuhn said. “… There’s also a strong support for more athletic fields and sports courts from households with children under 10 … interestingly enough, that really dropped off with households that have children over 10.”

Kuhn said that 35% of households with youngsters indicated aquatics as the most important action they were willing to invest in and 67% of residents are willing to pay additional property taxes to fund their most important actions.

“It’s fairly high to see anything above 60%,” he said, explaining that referendums would have a good chance of passing.

Also drawing support was the possibility of creating more user fees, drawing 68% assent.

Kimley Horn compared Norwalk to 56 similarly sized communities and found that the expenditures per capita for Recreation and Parks averaged $97 but Norwalk was at $53 per citizen, Kuhn said.

Fifty-one of those communities provided information about staffing. The average was 9.3 staff members per 10,000 citizens but Norwalk’s stat is 2.97 per 10,000.

He cautioned that this is based only on communities that were willing to share information.

The study showed enthusiasm for Norwalk’s parks.

“In many communities, sometimes we see a number of parks where there isn’t a lot of evidence of park use,” Kuhn said. That isn’t the case in Norwalk.

Norwalk has a little more than 13 acres of parkland per 1,000 citizens and the National American Park Association’s 2022 agency performance review shows similar cities average at 9.2 acres per 1,000, Kuhn said. That doesn’t include school properties.

If you look at “peers” Darien, Westport, Milford and Fairfield, they are at approximately 10 acres per 1,000 citizens, he said.

Council member Josh Goldstein (D-At Large) asked if Kimley-Horn had considered Stamford. Kuhn said City staff had named the “peers” as having similar types of programming and similar types of parks.

Given projected growth, Norwalk would need to add about 94 acres of parkland by 2040 to maintain its ratio, Kuhn said. “Other providers,” such as the taxing districts, might need to bring the number up to 106.

“You might be looking at that ‘100 acres’ and saying ‘100 Acres is hard to find,’ but it can be met through various actions. And that’s where we get down to the real hard part during implementation,” Kuhn said.

After the presentation, Norwalk Recreation and Parks Director Robert Stowers said his department is working on a request for proposals (RFP) to find a firm to develop “a fee structure that is equitable and feeds into a scientific based reason to raise fees.”

“We want to do a scientific analysis of what that should be the ranges, also within that RFP will be a study on a fee policy,” he said.

Council member Lisa Shanahan (D-District E) said she hears feedback that the City’s fields aren’t accessible to teams, including private teams. “That kind of gets back into the fee-based programming and things like that. How is this reflected in your master plan?”

“Our intent is to allow both public and private entities to use our fields and access our fields,” Stowers said. “And there have to be some sharing and be some sacrifice. But we’re working on the interim plan now that will do that.”

Young asked about staffing. “What does a master plan and a fully staffed Recreation Park look like in order to achieve these goals and to maintain our facilities? Because we can talk about all this, but, one, we need staff?” Young said.

“That’s an excellent point,” Kuhn replied. “… As we develop recommendations towards the phasing of the implementation, we then go back and make sure that we’re tying operational and maintenance costs and staffing needs to that phased approach as well.”

Council member Jenn McMurrer (D-District C) said she’s been campaigning for aquatics and pools.

“It’s super important to have water safety and education for our youth. It is a life skill. And I think it should be equitable and affordable for all,” she said. “The only way we can do that is to offer more programming. And I think there’s a lot of money we can go after in terms of grants and scholarships for programs like that. We just need the facilities.”

She said, “I’m going to do everything in my power to help the Recs and Park teams get a foundation going or alternate funding sources so we can then fund pools and other programs. And I’m going to make that my number one priority in the next year.”

Visioning workshops

“The City welcomes the community’s ideas and comments during two upcoming Visioning Workshops. Each workshop will begin with a brief presentation and transition to an open house format,” a news release said. “The public’s input during this process is vital to ensuring the Master Plan reflects the community’s needs. Participants are welcome to come and go as they please and can participate in person or virtually.”

You can participate virtually or in-person.



Workshop 1 : Thursday, Oct. 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the City Hall community room, located at 125 East Ave. Zoom registration is here .

: Thursday, Oct. 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the City Hall community room, located at 125 East Ave. Zoom registration is . Workshop 2: Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.at the Norwalk Senior Center, located at 10 Allen Road. Zoom registration is here.

“If you have any special needs or need materials in a different format, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with the Recreation and Parks Department at [email protected] or (203) 854-7806.”