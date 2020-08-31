Norwalk photo: near drought

NORWALK, Conn. – Paul Cantor got this photo of the South Norwalk reservoir Sunday – the water level low, he said.

Time to conserve water, Mayor Harry Rilling said.

“Due to extremely dry conditions this summer, City officials are working with South Norwalk Electric and Water and First District Water Department on conservation efforts,” Rilling’s Friday update said. “Although there has been several storms in the past few weeks, they have not produced significant rainfall. City officials ask residents and businesses to make concerted efforts to conserve water where possible. Some examples include not running the water while washing dishes or brushing teeth, limiting watering or using irrigation systems for lawns and gardens, taking shorter showers, and making sure there are no leaking pipes or faucets. Visit epa.gov for more water saving tips.”