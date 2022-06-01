Norwalk photos: 2022 Memorial Day Parade
A classic C-130 tactical airplane flies overhead, courtesy of the Connecticut Air National Guard. (Harold F. Cobin)
NORWALK, Conn. – Norwalk’s annual Memorial Day Parade, “Honor Our Veterans-Support Our Troops,” made its way from Veterans Park to the town green Monday, drawing families out on a sunny but not-too-warm morning, many of them holding “Thank You Veterans” signs. The festivities included a classic C-130 tactical airplane flying overhead, courtesy of the Connecticut Air National Guard.
Here’s a “few” photographs for you to enjoy.
Lucia Rilling and Mayor Harry Rilling. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25). (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
A classic C-130 tactical airplane flies overhead, courtesy of the Connecticut Air National Guard. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
West Rocks Middle School. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
West Rocks Middle School. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
From left, Common Council members Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large), Barbara Smyth (D-At Large), David Heuvelman (D-District A), Josh Goldstein (D-At Large) and State Rep. Stephanie Thomas (D-143). (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
Common Council member Greg Burnett (D-At Large). (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
Republican State Rep. candidate Luis Estrella, a member of the Norwalk Exchange Club. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
Wilton Quaker Meeting member, Virginia Auster, 98, right, marched with People for a Peaceful Tomorrow as a long term peace advocate and was saluted by a veteran in uniform on the sidelines, Diane Keefe said. Norwalk-based members of Wilton Quaker Meeting have organized a peace witness as part of the parade for more than a dozen years. (Contributed)
From left, Norwalk Police Deputy Chief James Walsh, Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik and Deputy Norwalk Police Chief Susan Zecca. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
The Saint Ann Club. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
Mohinder Singh Kalsi hands out water, along with other members of Connecticut Sikhs. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
Bill Collins, former national board member of Veterans for Peace and veteran of the Korean War, seated,Tori Nappy of West Norwalk, Jamie Brunstad of East Norwalk and Mike Mushak of South Norwalk memorialized the war dead through marching in support of peacebuilding. (Contributed)
Norwalk Karting Association. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
Waiting for the parade. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
A Norwalk Exchange Club member hands out free flags. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
Brien McMahon High School Marching Band. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
Norwalk High School Marching Band. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
Norwalk High School Marching Band. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
Mike Mushak marches with People for a Peaceful Tomorrow (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
John Levin marches with People for a Peaceful Tomorrow. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
The American Legion float. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)