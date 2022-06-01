Norwalk photos: 2022 Memorial Day Parade

NORWALK, Conn. – Norwalk’s annual Memorial Day Parade, “Honor Our Veterans-Support Our Troops,” made its way from Veterans Park to the town green Monday, drawing families out on a sunny but not-too-warm morning, many of them holding “Thank You Veterans” signs. The festivities included a classic C-130 tactical airplane flying overhead, courtesy of the Connecticut Air National Guard.

Here’s a “few” photographs for you to enjoy.