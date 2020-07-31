Norwalk photos: 4-car collision on Connecticut Avenue

NORWALK, Conn. — Debora Goldstein happened upon the above Connecticut Avenue scene Thursday and caught a few photos with her phone. The Norwalk Fire Department said it was a four-car motor vehicle accident, with one vehicle taking down three utility poles.

High tension wires surrounded the car and it burst into flames, Deputy Chief Stephen Shay said. Bystanders helped the two occupants out of the car.

The fire department could not extinguish the fire until the power was cut to the wires, Shay said. Four people were transported to the hospital, two with serious injuries. All four lanes of Connecticut Avenue were shut down and power was out in the area.

Goldstein said Norwalk Police chased away onlookers because things were exploding and popping off the burning car.