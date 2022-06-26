Norwalk photos: Abortion rights rally on the green

NORWALK, Conn. — More than 100 people met Saturday morning on the Norwalk town green to protest in the wake of the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn 1973’s landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade.

Protest signs included these comments:

“Nine people appointed for life by political systems, interpreting a 250-year-old document written by slave-owning white men, is NOT a democracy!”

“Shame on you SCOTUS! We will fight!!”

“Don’t call yourselves ‘pro-life’ if you only value certain lives.”

“While abortion care will remain available in Connecticut under state law, officials vocalized their concern for the future if a GOP-controlled Congress were to pass a national ban on abortion. And, they reminded the public of the power in voting,” Connecticut Public reports.

Speakers included State Reps. Matt Blumenthal (D-147) and Jillian Gilchrest (D-18), co-chairs of the Reproductive Rights Caucus in the General Assembly.

Blumenthal later announced his thoughts on Twitter:

“Millions of people across this country, especially women, will soon lose their fundamental right to decide when and whether to be pregnant, and face risk to their lives and health as a result.

“But this not the end of the fight. It’s just the next chapter of a battle women and others have been fighting for centuries. We must not flag in that fight. We, the overwhelming majority, must show that we will stand for equal rights and autonomy for all.

“And that means we *all* must stand up — especially men, who for too long have been too silent.

“Here in Connecticut, and across the country, we must show that we won’t go back.”

Friday’s SCOTUS ruling “effectively made abortion immediately illegal in 13 states and cast a shadow over the future of abortion rights across the nation,” Axios reports.

“As states began to enact abortion bans and clinics stopped offering the procedure, large crowds gathered in cities including New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta, some jubilant, others dismayed at the decision that stripped away women’s constitutional right to abortion,” NBC reports. “Both sides predicted the fight over abortion would continue.”

Some of the photographs below contain foul language.