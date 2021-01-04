Norwalk photos: ‘All the trees are down …’

NORWALK, Conn. — Paul Cantor submitted these photos of a recent Oak Hills Park tree removal.

Neither Oak Hills Park Authority Chairman Carl Dickens nor Oak Hills Park Nature Advisory Committee Chairwoman Elsa Peterson Obuchowski answered an email asking for a reason the tree was taken down.

Cantor’s only comment about the trees was lyrics to a song by the Mamas and Papas:

All the trees are down

And the sky is gray

I went for a walk

On a winter’s day

Stepped into the park

And there began to pray

But no birds were there to join me

Cause all the birds had flown away