Norwalk photos: ‘All the trees are down …’

By the Oak Hills Park practice range Dec. 17. (Paul Cantor)

NORWALK, Conn. — Paul Cantor submitted these photos of a recent Oak Hills Park tree removal.

Neither Oak Hills Park Authority Chairman Carl Dickens nor Oak Hills Park Nature Advisory Committee Chairwoman Elsa Peterson Obuchowski answered an email asking for a reason the tree was taken down.

Cantor’s only comment about the trees was lyrics to a song by the Mamas and Papas:

All the trees are down

And the sky is gray

I went for a walk

On a winter’s day

Stepped into the park

And there began to pray

But no birds were there to join me

Cause all the birds had flown away

Same spot Dec. 16. (Paul Cantor)

