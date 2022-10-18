Quantcast

Norwalk photos and video: Car fire on Leonard Street

Burned out vehicles, Sunday at Sciaudone’s Garage on Leonard Street. (Nancy Chapman)

(Mark Burton)

NORWALK, Conn. — Smoke billowed Saturday over Central Norwalk and flames were visible from West Avenue. It was a car fire at Sciaudone’s garage on Leonard Street; Mark Burton took videos and sent them to NancyOnNorwalk.

The Norwalk Fire Department “did a fast thorough job,” said Burton, who is associated with Audiotronics on Isaacs Street.

Assistant Fire Chief Ed McCabe said the call came in at 12:45 p.m. “Engine 2 and Engine 1 responded with eight personnel to a report of a car fire in the front parking lot of Sciaudone’s Garage. Two vehicles were fully involved, and a third was damaged. The cars were extinguished, and no injuries were reported,” he wrote.

Fire Marshal Broderick Sawyer said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A damaged third vehicle. (Nancy Chapman)

Johnny cardamone October 18, 2022 at 8:45 am

Thank you to our fireman who keep us safe & have to breathe and all that acrid smoke!🥵 Sciaudone’s is my garage and Mike has staff do a great job👍🏼💪🏼🇺🇸😄

