Norwalk photos and video: Car fire on Leonard Street
NORWALK, Conn. — Smoke billowed Saturday over Central Norwalk and flames were visible from West Avenue. It was a car fire at Sciaudone’s garage on Leonard Street; Mark Burton took videos and sent them to NancyOnNorwalk.
The Norwalk Fire Department “did a fast thorough job,” said Burton, who is associated with Audiotronics on Isaacs Street.
Assistant Fire Chief Ed McCabe said the call came in at 12:45 p.m. “Engine 2 and Engine 1 responded with eight personnel to a report of a car fire in the front parking lot of Sciaudone’s Garage. Two vehicles were fully involved, and a third was damaged. The cars were extinguished, and no injuries were reported,” he wrote.
Fire Marshal Broderick Sawyer said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
One comment
Johnny cardamone October 18, 2022 at 8:45 am
Thank you to our fireman who keep us safe & have to breathe and all that acrid smoke!🥵 Sciaudone’s is my garage and Mike has staff do a great job👍🏼💪🏼🇺🇸😄