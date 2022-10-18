Norwalk photos and video: Car fire on Leonard Street

NORWALK, Conn. — Smoke billowed Saturday over Central Norwalk and flames were visible from West Avenue. It was a car fire at Sciaudone’s garage on Leonard Street; Mark Burton took videos and sent them to NancyOnNorwalk.

The Norwalk Fire Department “did a fast thorough job,” said Burton, who is associated with Audiotronics on Isaacs Street.

Assistant Fire Chief Ed McCabe said the call came in at 12:45 p.m. “Engine 2 and Engine 1 responded with eight personnel to a report of a car fire in the front parking lot of Sciaudone’s Garage. Two vehicles were fully involved, and a third was damaged. The cars were extinguished, and no injuries were reported,” he wrote.

Fire Marshal Broderick Sawyer said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.